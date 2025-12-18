In-Depth Report Reveals Global Testing Market Insights

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market: Strategy & Trends with Volume & Price Forecasts by Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Covid-19, and Molecular Dx by Country. Updated with Impact of COVID-19" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical laboratory sector significantly rose to the challenge presented by COVID-19, triggering a transformation that has persisted beyond the pandemic. As Point of Care and Self Testing gain prominence, there's a shifting dynamic threatening the traditional demand for clinical lab services. However, the ascent of Molecular Diagnostics is propelling substantial growth within the industry. This comprehensive report delves into both opportunities and potential threats.

Despite these shifts, the foundational elements that bolster clinical laboratory testing remain robust. The sector is poised to capitalize on the burgeoning biotechnology field, particularly genomics. A variety of dynamic trends are fueling market expansion and enhancing company valuations.

Key Trends Influencing Growth:

The genetic blizzard

Emerging economies and increasing global prosperity

Pharmacogenomics

Healthcare expansion in China

Climate change

Globalization

Automation

Noteworthy technical advancements, particularly in molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics, promise a vibrant, expanding, and evolving global market. These advancements signal a shift from national and regional focuses to a more interconnected global perspective.

Our report equips analysts and planners with substantial data. It includes extensive details such as a comprehensive list of the current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules, which aid in pricing strategies. The data facilitates planning for facilities, forecasting demand for new testing regimes, and making informed research investment decisions. With thorough primary and secondary research, testing volume data is dissected into pricing and volumes, enabling quick, informed forecasting of demand. Existing labs and hospitals can directly apply this information to forecast and strategize clinical facility growth.

Coverage in the report extends to detailed analyses of 15 countries and 4 regions, along with five-year market forecasts.



1 Market Guides

1.1 Clinical Laboratory Services - Strategic Situation Analysis and Covid -19 Impact

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 The Growing Demand for Clinical Testing

2.2 Defining the Opportunity

2.3 Methods and Sources

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

3 Overview of a Dynamic Market

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches

3.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

3.4 National and Regional Diversity

4 Trends Driving a Changing Market

4.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

4.2 Factors at Work to Shrink the Market

4.3 Automation

4.4 Environment and Evolution

4.5 Diagnostic Technology Development

5 Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.2 Seegene to Enter Syndromic MDx Space

5.3 EKF Diagnostics Acquires Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory

5.4 Molecular Health, EDGC Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership

5.5 ProPhase Labs Acquires Nebula Genomics for $14.6M

5.23 BioReference Laboratories selected by IPA Association

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

6.2 ACM Medical Laboratory

6.3 Adicon Clinical Laboratories

6.43 Unilabs

7 The Global Market for Clinical Laboratory Testing

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview

8 Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Assay Type

8.1 Chemistry

8.2 Microbiology

8.3 Hematology

8.4 Anatomic Pathology

8.5 Covid-19

8.6 Molecular Diagnostics

9 Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - Price and Volume Charts

9.1 Chemistry Price and Volume

9.2 Microbiology Price and Volume

9.3 Hematology Price and Volume

9.4 Anatomic Pathology Price and Volume

9.5 Covid-19 Price and Volume

9.6 Molecular Diagnostics Price and Volume

Companies Featured

Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

ACM Medical Laboratory

Adicon Clinical Laboratories

American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

American Pathology Partners

ARUP Laboratories

Ascend Clinical

Assurance Scientific Laboratories

Aurora Diagnostics

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

BP Healthcare Group

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Clongen Laboratories

CompuNet Clinical Laboratories

Diagnosticos da America

DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Enzo Biochem

Eone Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Exagen Diagnostics

Genzyme Corporation

Gribbles Pathology

Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.

Integrated Regional Laboratories

KDL Group

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lifelabs

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Mid America Clinical Laboratories

MNG Labs

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NeoGenomics

OncoDNA

Pathology, Inc.

ProPhase Labs

Psychemedics Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

RDL Reference Laboratory

Sonic Healthcare

Spectra Laboratories

Sysmex Inostics

Unilabs

