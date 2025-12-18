Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, December 18, 2025

Announcement no. 289

Planned change in the position of Chief Executive Officer

As part of a planned generational transition, the Board of Directors of German High Street Properties A/S after mutual agreement with Chief Executive Officer Michael Hansen has decided that he will step down from his position on 31 December 2025.

Martin Ernst will be the new CEO and will take over the position of Chief Executive Officer on the same date.

Martin Ernst holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration as well as an Executive MBA. He has had a long career in the financial industry, where he has held several senior positions, particularly within investment and wealth management.

Currently, Martin Ernst is Chief Investment Officer at Kartago Capital A/S. Prior to joining Kartago Capital A/S, he served as Managing Director, Nordics & CEE, at Infront AS. Earlier in his career, Martin Ernst spent more than 10 years at Saxo Bank A/S, where he was Head of the Nordic Region for five years, before joining Mercer (Danmark) A/S as Head of Wealth and Investment Solutions.

Due to Martin Ernst employment with the Kartago Group, who is also majority shareholder in German High Street Properties A/S’s, Martin Ernst is not considered independent.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board