Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market: By Application, Organism and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As genomic technologies advance, pivotal questions emerge: Will whole genome sequencing become a universal standard for all newborns? How will the direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing industry evolve, and which sequencing technology will dominate? While innovations are flourishing, the industry still faces significant challenges, particularly in terms of widespread adoption and technological optimization.
The current landscape resembles the formative days of the internet, with well-funded enterprises globally vying for a dominant position in the market. A newly published report offers a detailed forecast of market growth over the next five years, with comprehensive data breakdowns across 14 countries and five key regions. The report is an essential resource for stakeholders, providing insights into the dynamic world of genomic technologies.
Focusing on areas such as tumor cell sequencing, DTC testing, and gene expression, the report sheds light on technological advancements and clarifies industry terminology. It also identifies current challenges, while highlighting lucrative opportunities and potential pitfalls that may arise within the next five years. By understanding these factors, industry players can better strategize to capitalize on growth potential and anticipate future market demands.
One of the key insights from the report is the proliferation of high-throughput sequencing devices, now available in over 800 locations worldwide. This expansion underlines the operational capacity needed to support growing demand and technological innovations. Moreover, the report's analysis extends to consumer behavior and the multifaceted nature of genomics, suggesting pathways for companies to enhance their market strategies effectively.
This report is crucial for industry leaders seeking deep analysis and actionable intelligence on genomic trends. By investing in cutting-edge research and staying informed about developments, stakeholders can navigate the fast-evolving landscape and secure a competitive edge in the global market. Download the full report to discover how your organization can leverage these insights for future success.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Guides
- 1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Strategic Situation Analysis
- 1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
- 1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
2 Introduction and Market Definition
- 2.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report
- 2.2 The Genomics Revolution
- 2.3 Market Definition
- 2.4 Methodology
- 2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry
- 2.6 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think
3 Market Overview
- 3.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles
- 3.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion
- 3.3 Industry Structure
4 Market Trends
- 4.1 Factors Driving Growth
- 4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
- 4.3 Sequencing Instrumentation
5 WGES Recent Developments
- 5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
- 5.2 Epic, GeneDx to broaden WGS potential
- 5.3 Qiagen QiaSeq xHyb Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Panel
- 5.4 WGS Uncovers Genetic causes of cerebral palsy
6 Profiles of Key Companies
- 6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.
- 6.2 1928 Diagnostics
- 6.3 23andME Inc.
- 6.4 Abbott Laboratories
7 The Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing
- 7.1 Global Market Overview by Country
- 7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview
- 7.3 Global Market by Organism - Overview
- 7.4 Global Market by Product - Overview
8 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Application
- 8.1 Research
- 8.2 Clinical Human
- 8.3 Clinical Human Rapid
- 8.4 Clinical Tumor
- 8.5 Clinical Pathogen
- 8.6 Direct to Consumer
- 8.7 Agriculture/Other
9 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Organism
- 9.1 Human
- 9.2 Pathogen
- 9.3 Other Organism
10 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Product
- 10.1 Instruments
- 10.2 Reagents
- 10.3 Analysis
- 10.4 Software & Other
11 Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing
12 Appendices
- 12.1 United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule
- 12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays
- 12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays
- 12.4 The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2
Companies Featured
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- 1928 Diagnostics
- 23andME Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- AccuraGen Inc.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Adela
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agilent/Dako
- Akonni Biosystems
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Ancestry.com LLC
- Anchor Dx
- Aniling
- ARUP Laboratories
- BaseClear
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Techne
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bionano Laboratories
- Bioneer Corporation
- C2i Genomics
- Cardio Diagnostics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Centogene
- Circulogene
- Clear Labs
- Clinical Genomics
- Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company
- CosmosID
- Dante Labs
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Day Zero Diagnostics.
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Diploid
- Discovery Life Sciences
- Element Biosciences
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Excellerate Bioscience
- Fabric Genomics
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fulgent Genetics
- GE Global Research
- Gencove
- Genedrive
- GeneDx Holdings
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genelex
- Genetron Holdings
- Genewiz
- Genomics England
- Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
- GenomiQa
- GenomOncology
- GenomSys
- Genzyme Corporation
- Grifols
- Guardant Health
- Guardiome
- HeiScreen
- Helix OpCo
- Helomics
- Hologic
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity, Inc.
- iCellate
- Icon Group
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivoscribe
- Juno Diagnostics
- Karius
- Lunglife AI Inc
- M2GEN
- Macrogen
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.
- MDx Health
- Medgenome
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
- MGI
- miR Scientific
- MNG Labs
- MyOme
- Myriad Genetics
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- Nebula Genomics
- NEOGEN
- NeoGenomics
- New England Biolabs, Inc.
- NHS Wales
- Nonacus
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
- Omega Bioservices
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- OpGen
- ORIG3N, Inc.
- Origene Technologies
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- Panagene
- Pathogenomix
- PathoQuest S.A.
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- QuantuMDx
- Quest
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Revvity
- Roche
- Roswell Biotechnologies
- Seegene
- Sequencing.com
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Singular Genomics
- SkylineDx
- Standard BioTools
- Stanford
- Stratos Genomics
- Sure Genomics, Inc.
- Sysmex
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- UK COVID-19 Sequencing Consortium
- Ultima Genomics
- Variantyx
- Veritas Genetics
- Veritas Intercontinental
- Volition
- Vyant Bio
- WHO (World Health Organization)
- YouScript
- Zymo Research Corp
