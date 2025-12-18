Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market: By Application, Organism and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





As genomic technologies advance, pivotal questions emerge: Will whole genome sequencing become a universal standard for all newborns? How will the direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing industry evolve, and which sequencing technology will dominate? While innovations are flourishing, the industry still faces significant challenges, particularly in terms of widespread adoption and technological optimization.

The current landscape resembles the formative days of the internet, with well-funded enterprises globally vying for a dominant position in the market. A newly published report offers a detailed forecast of market growth over the next five years, with comprehensive data breakdowns across 14 countries and five key regions. The report is an essential resource for stakeholders, providing insights into the dynamic world of genomic technologies.

Focusing on areas such as tumor cell sequencing, DTC testing, and gene expression, the report sheds light on technological advancements and clarifies industry terminology. It also identifies current challenges, while highlighting lucrative opportunities and potential pitfalls that may arise within the next five years. By understanding these factors, industry players can better strategize to capitalize on growth potential and anticipate future market demands.

One of the key insights from the report is the proliferation of high-throughput sequencing devices, now available in over 800 locations worldwide. This expansion underlines the operational capacity needed to support growing demand and technological innovations. Moreover, the report's analysis extends to consumer behavior and the multifaceted nature of genomics, suggesting pathways for companies to enhance their market strategies effectively.

This report is crucial for industry leaders seeking deep analysis and actionable intelligence on genomic trends. By investing in cutting-edge research and staying informed about developments, stakeholders can navigate the fast-evolving landscape and secure a competitive edge in the global market. Download the full report to discover how your organization can leverage these insights for future success.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.6 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think

3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

3.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

3.3 Industry Structure

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

5 WGES Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.2 Epic, GeneDx to broaden WGS potential

5.3 Qiagen QiaSeq xHyb Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Panel

5.4 WGS Uncovers Genetic causes of cerebral palsy

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 1928 Diagnostics

6.3 23andME Inc.

6.4 Abbott Laboratories

7 The Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Organism - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

8 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Application

8.1 Research

8.2 Clinical Human

8.3 Clinical Human Rapid

8.4 Clinical Tumor

8.5 Clinical Pathogen

8.6 Direct to Consumer

8.7 Agriculture/Other

9 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Organism

9.1 Human

9.2 Pathogen

9.3 Other Organism

10 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Product

10.1 Instruments

10.2 Reagents

10.3 Analysis

10.4 Software & Other

11 Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule

12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

12.4 The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2

