Advanced Carbon Materials Market Size to Worth USD 86.27 Bn by 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced carbon materials market size is calculated at USD 38.19 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 41.43 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach around USD 86.27 billion by 2035, The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.49% between 2026 and 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the advanced carbon materials market with a market share of 40.68% the global market in 2025. rising demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in electric vehicles and aerospace applications is driving growth in the advanced carbon materials market.

What are Advanced Carbon Materials?

The advanced carbon materials market is expanding as industries increasingly adopt lightweight, durable, and high-performance materials for applications in aerospace, automotive, electronics, and energy storage. Driven by rising demand for carbon fibres, graphene, carbon foams, and carbon nanotubes, the market benefits from growing use of these materials in next-generation composites, electric vehicles, and high-efficiency energy systems.

Strong manufacturing activity in the Asia Pacific, along with the rapid integration of advanced carbon technologies across emerging applications, continues to shape the market’s development and create new growth avenues.

Advanced Carbon Materials Market Report Highlights

By region, Asia Pacific led the advanced carbon materials market with the largest revenue share of over 40.68% in 2025.

By product, the carbon fibers segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 89.50% in 2025.

By application, the aerospace & defense industry segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.75% in 2025.



Advanced Carbon Materials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 41.43 Billion Revenue forecast in 2035 USD 86.27 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.49% from 2026 to 2035 Base year for estimation 2025 Historical data 2021 - 2025 Forecast period 2026 - 2035 Segments covered Product, application, region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S.; Germany; UK; France; Italy; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil; Argentina Key companies profiled Jiangsu CNano Technology Co, Ltd; Anaori Carbon Co. Ltd; Grupo Antolin Ingenieria S.A; Graphenano; Graphenea; CVD Equipment Corporation; Haydale Graphene Industries PLC; Showa Denko K.K; Mitsubishi Rayon; Hexcel Corporation

Private Industry Investments for Advanced Carbon Materials:

DexMat: This U.S.-based startup develops high-strength carbon nanotube (CNT) fibers and films for aerospace and energy applications, combining the conductivity of metals with the flexibility and light weight of plastics. ecoLocked: Based in Germany, ecoLocked develops and manufactures carbon-negative concrete and building materials by incorporating sequestered biochar, with a recent funding round of $4.34M in June 2024 to scale production. Lyten: This company is focused on advanced materials, including a lithium-sulfur battery platform utilizing its proprietary 3D graphene material, aiming to provide lightweight, high-performance energy storage solutions for industries like automotive and defense. Carbice: Carbice develops advanced thermal management solutions using carbon materials, with their heat spreaders and interface materials designed to replace thermal glue in high-performance electronics like satellites. C12 Quantum Electronics : C12 specializes in developing graphene-based quantum computing technologies, utilizing the material's unique electronic properties to build next-generation transistors and sensors for quantum processors.



What Are the Major Trends in the Advanced Carbon Materials Market?

Rising adoption of lightweight, high-strength carbon materials in automotive and aerospace.

Expanding use of graphene, carbon nanotubes, and foams in advanced energy storage technologies.

Growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly carbon material production. Advancements in manufacturing technologies are enabling the development of next-gen carbon materials.

Increasing integration of carbon materials in electronics, renewable energy, and high-performance industrial applications.



How Does AI Influence the Growth of the Advanced Carbon Materials Industry in 2025?

AI influences the growth of the advanced carbon materials industry by improving how these materials are designed, tested and manufactured. Through advanced modelling and predictive algorithms, AI helps researchers understand materials' behaviour at the molecular level, allowing faster development of stronger, lighter, and more efficient carbon-based materials. In manufacturing, AI-enhanced quality control by detecting defects in real time and optimising production conditions to reduce waste and improve consistency.

AI-driven tools also support innovation in energy-related applications, such as the development of better-performing battery and supercapacitor materials, by accelerating the discovery of new carbon structures. Together, these advancements enable industries to adopt advanced carbon materials more quickly, thereby strengthening overall market growth in the year.

Market Opportunity

How Can Carbon Materials Improve Future Batteries?

Research from academic labs shows that graphene and nanotube-based carbon materials boost battery conductivity and stability, creating opportunities for more efficient energy storage systems. Companies working on electrification can use these materials to make safer and longer-lasting batteries. This trend strengthens collaboration between engineers and clean energy developers.

How Can Carbon Materials Make Products Lighter and Stronger?

Advanced Carbon Materials Market Segmentation Insights

Product Insights:

Why Carbon Fibers Segment Dominated the Advanced Carbon Materials Market?

The carbon fibres segment dominated the market. This segment maintains its strong position because carbon fibres offer exceptional strength, durability and lightweight performance, making them essential across aerospace, automotive, electronics and industrial components. Their ability to enhance structural efficiency while reducing material weight continues to be due to their versatility and compatibility with advanced composite technologies that support next-generation engineering needs. As industries shift toward lighter and more energy-efficient designs, carbon fibres remain the preferred advanced carbon material.

The carbon foams segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate between the forecasted years. Carbon foams are attracting attention due to their thermal stability, low density and high porosity, which make them suitable for energy storage, thermal insulation, filtration and structural reinforcement. Their unique properties enable innovation in battery systems, fuel cells, heat management solutions and lightweight industrial applications. As companies explore new performance-driven materials, carbon foams offer a platform for improved efficiency and design flexibility. This rising demand across multiple advanced technologies is driving rapid growth for the segment.

Application Insights:

Which Application Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Advanced Carbon Materials Market in 2024?

The aerospace and defense application segment dominated the market. The segment benefits from a long-standing reliance on lightweight and high-strength carbon materials that improve fuel efficiency, enhance safety and increase overall structural performance. Carbon composites are widely adopted for aircraft frames, defence equipment, and high-precision components due to their excellent durability and reliability. The sector consistently invests in advanced materials to meet evolving performance requirements, reinforcing its dominance. As aerospace innovation advances, demand for high-grade carbon materials continues to rise.

The automotive segment is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The sector is increasingly incorporating advanced carbon materials to reduce vehicle weight, boost efficiency and support electric-vehicle development. Carbon-based composites enhance battery systems, structural parts, aligning with the global shift toward cleaner parts and high-performance components, aligning with the global shift toward cleaner mobility. Automakers are adopting these materials to meet stricter emission standards and performance expectations. This transition toward lightweight engineering continues to accelerate the growth of carbon materials in automotive applications.

Regional Insights

What Makes Asia Pacific the Heart of Advanced Carbon Materials Demand?

The Asia Pacific advanced carbon materials market size was valued at USD 15.54 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 35.15 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.51% from 2026 to 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share of 40.68% in 2025.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2025. The Asia Pacific region hosts a diverse and rapidly expanding manufacturing base spanning automotive, electronics, infrastructure and aerospace, which drives strong demand for advanced carbon materials. Regional governments' support for lightweight, high-performance materials, combined with cost-effective production and growing industrialisation, reinforces this region's dominance. As a result, Asia Pacific remains the largest global market for advanced carbon materials.

China Advanced Carbon Materials Market Trends

Within the Asia Pacific, China stands out due to its large-scale automotive and aerospace manufacturing, rising demand for lightweight composites, and supportive national policies for advanced materials. These factors drive Chain’s very high consumption and production capacity for carbon fibres, graphene, and other carbon-based materials. The country’s push for innovation and material self-reliance further strengthens its role as a central hub for advanced carbon materials in the region.

Why Is North America Expected to Grow Fast in Advanced Carbon Materials?

North America is becoming a hotspot for advanced carbon materials as demand surges from aerospace, automotive and renewable energy sectors, where lightweight, high-performance composites are increasingly preferred. The region’s mature industrial infrastructure and strong manufacturing capabilities enable rapid adoption of advanced carbon materials. Growing interest in carbon nanotubes, graphene, and other nanomaterials supports innovation and diversification, helping to expand the market beyond traditional uses. Favourable regulatory environment and increasing investments in sustainable materials further accelerate market growth in North America.

U.S. Advanced Carbon Materials Market Trends

The U.S. stands out within North America due to its high demand for advanced carbon materials across aerospace, defence, automotive, electronics, and environmental filtration applications. Its strong research ecosystem, established manufacturing base, and government-backed initiatives for innovation and sustainability foster faster development and deployment of carbon composites. These factors collectively make the U.S. the primary engine driving advanced carbon materials demand in the region.

Top Companies in the Advanced Carbon Materials Market & Their Offerings:

Jiangsu CNano Technology Co.: Focuses on carbon nanotube materials and conductive pastes, primarily for lithium-ion batteries.

Focuses on carbon nanotube materials and conductive pastes, primarily for lithium-ion batteries. Anaori Carbon Co., Ltd.: Uses specialized carbon graphite technology to manufacture high-end cooking tools with excellent heat properties.

Uses specialized carbon graphite technology to manufacture high-end cooking tools with excellent heat properties. Grupo Antolin Ingenieria S.A.: Offers innovative solutions based on advanced carbon and graphene nanofibers for automotive components and fuel cells.

Offers innovative solutions based on advanced carbon and graphene nanofibers for automotive components and fuel cells. Graphenano: Manufactures high-quality graphene for integration into industrial additives in construction, marine, and automotive sectors.

Manufactures high-quality graphene for integration into industrial additives in construction, marine, and automotive sectors. Graphenea: Produces a range of graphene products, including powders and oxides, for research and applications in sensors and energy storage.

Produces a range of graphene products, including powders and oxides, for research and applications in sensors and energy storage. CVD Equipment Corporation: Provides process equipment, specifically CVD systems, used to manufacture various advanced carbon materials like carbon nanotubes.

Provides process equipment, specifically CVD systems, used to manufacture various advanced carbon materials like carbon nanotubes. Haydale Graphene Industries PLC: Utilizes a patented plasma process to functionalize and integrate graphene and other nanomaterials into industrial products.

Utilizes a patented plasma process to functionalize and integrate graphene and other nanomaterials into industrial products. Showa Denko K.K: Produces VGCF™ carbon nanotubes as key additives to enhance lithium-ion rechargeable battery performance.

Produces VGCF™ carbon nanotubes as key additives to enhance lithium-ion rechargeable battery performance. Mitsubishi Rayon: Manufactures both PAN-based and pitch-based carbon fibers and composite materials for diverse applications including aerospace and sporting goods.



More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Advanced Carbon Materials Market Top Key Companies:

Jiangsu CNano Technology Co. Ltd

Anaori Carbon Co. Ltd

Grupo Antolin Ingenieria S.A

Graphenano

Graphenea

CVD Equipment Corporation

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC

Showa Denko K.K

Mitsubishi Rayon

Hexcel Corporation

What is Going on Around the Global Advanced Carbon Materials Industry?

In June 2025, Researchers at National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), together with partners including University of Portmouth, recently unveiled a roadmap for enzyme-based recycling of PET plastics that could make recycling of contaminated and mixed PET waste more economically and environmentally viable.

In June 2024, Dow, in collaboration with RKW Group, rolled out two new grades of “REVOLLP” recycled plastics resins that include up to 100% post-consumer recycled content and are approved for non-food packaging applications. This launch marks a tangible step toward wider adoption of high PCR content materials in shrink films and packaging.

In May 2024, Haydale announced showcasing their demonstration for graphene ‘Hot Seat’ at Advanced Materials Show 2024 in Birmingham. This optimizes automotive seating technology and is an eco-friendly alternative to current solutions.

In October 2023 Hexcel corporation announced to launch of new intermediate and high modulus fiber Hexply M79 Prepregs at METS, which will be used in making high performance windship components and superyachts.

Advanced Carbon Materials Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Advanced Carbon Materials Market

By Product

Carbon Fibers

Structural Graphite

CNT

Graphene

Carbon Foams



By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Electronics

Sports

Automotive

Construction

Others



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



