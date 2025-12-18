18 December 2025

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC (AQSE: DXSP)

Statement for the 2025 Annual General Meeting

The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company” or “DXSP”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11.30 today, at Elm House, Tanshire Park, Shackleford Road. Elstead, Surrey GU8 6LB, as announced at 7am on 24 November in an RNS announcement.

Copies of the AGM documents, along with the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2025, are available for download from the Company's website https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk/corporate-documents.php along with an updated corporate presentation which will be presented at the AGM.

The Board expects that current trading for the half year ending 31 October 2025 will be broadly flat and the outturn at the half year is expected to be a marginal loss.

The Board confirms that calendar year 2026 will be a positive one operationally, as the NHS funding is likely to be renewed sometime between April and June, and the sustained efforts during Calendar Year ("CY") 2025 should begin to gain traction. The Company is continuing to maintain its development commitments and in CY 2025 has rebuilt the SMART Referral solution, as well as a Cholesterol Prototype which is currently being completed. The Company continues to manage cashflow with some further cuts to costs expected, mainly at a senior management level.

The Board would like to note that a separate RNS announcement was made at 7am this morning on a Cyber Security Incident and the steps that the Company has taken in connection with it.

The half year results to 31 October 2025 will be reported in January 2026 in line with the last three years.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement. This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.

