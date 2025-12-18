Lucky Train Unveils Web3 project built on the TON blockchain that uses a staking-like participation model

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucky Train has unveiled its web3 gaming platform on the TON blockchain where a process similar to staking is presented as an exciting train journey.

In Lucky Train, participation follows the metaphor of a train journey. First, a user purchases a ticket with predefined terms. Next, they “board the train,” locking their tokens for the duration of the ride. Finally, once the ride ends, the user receives a reward. The entire experience is delivered through a Telegram Mini App and operates fully on-chain, ensuring transparency and predictability.





At the core of the system is TrainCoin, the project’s utility token. It powers all key operations, including ticket purchases, ride initiation, and reward distribution. TrainCoin has a fixed supply of 10,000,000,000 tokens and follows a deflationary model in which a portion of tokens is permanently burned. As a result, the circulating supply decreases over time, gradually creating scarcity.

An essential element of the ecosystem is the ticket, which defines the parameters of each ride: duration, reward amount, limits, and burn percentage. Each ticket is deployed as an individual smart contract linked to the user’s address. Its terms are set at the moment of purchase and remain unchanged throughout the entire ride. When a ticket is purchased, part of the tokens is burned, and the remaining amount is allocated to the reward fund and the project team.

A ride begins when the user deposits TrainCoin into their ticket. Tokens are locked for the entire ride duration and cannot be accessed until completion. At the start of the ride, an additional portion of tokens is burned as “fuel for the train,” supporting the project’s deflationary dynamics. Locked funds remain fully controlled by the user — the project team has no access to tokens stored within ticket contracts. Once the ride is completed, the tokens are unlocked and the reward is distributed.

The reward pool is funded from an allocated portion of the initial TrainCoin supply and is continuously replenished through ticket sales. It is maintained on-chain and governed by smart contracts, preventing any use outside the reward distribution mechanism. If necessary, the team may reinforce the fund to maintain stable payouts and consistent system performance. This approach keeps the reward model transparent and allows users to clearly understand the source of returns.

“Our goal was to build a mechanism as intuitive as taking a train ride while keeping the entire process fully transparent through on-chain execution. Lucky Train shows how simple metaphors can make Web3 accessible to a wider audience.”

Technical Overview

Lucky Train is built on the TON blockchain and uses TrainCoin as its utility token, featuring a fixed supply and a deflationary structure. All operations are executed via on-chain smart contracts, ensuring transparency and immutability. The project’s architecture has successfully passed independent audits by ToneBit and CertiK.

The project is already available as a Telegram Mini App. To get started, users can open the app via t.me/LuckyTrainBot/LuckyTrain and select a ticket that best matches their preferred terms.

