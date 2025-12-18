Service Robotics Market Size to Exceed USD 168.66 Billion by 2033, at 14.88% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Robotics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Service Robotics Market Size was valued at USD 55.60 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 168.66 billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 14.88% over 2026-2033.”

Increasing Use of IoT in Robots for Cost Effective Predictive Maintenance to Drive Market Growth

Utilizing Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to reduce the cost and increase the efficiency of robotics has been a noticeable trend. The management and servicing of robots have changed as a result of the implementation of cost-effective predictive maintenance techniques made feasible by cloud integration. When IoT sensors and connection are added to the mix, robots can continuously monitor their performance on a variety of parts in real-time. This data is made available with little warning before downtime occurs.

Inaccurate Findings, which Make Usage in Essential Processes Impossible May Impede Market Expansion Globally

The normal range of a robot on a single battery charge is 10 km, which restricts its operational region to areas close to the hub or warehouse when evaluating robots manufactured by various businesses. These robots cannot climb stairs, but they are specifically designed to move on pavements. Operating completely autonomous delivery robots is a significant challenge for manufacturers, who must concurrently manage tasks such as mapping the surroundings, localizing the robot on the map, and creating a motion plan using the map.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The professional segment captured a market share of over 52.62% in 2025E. This surge is primarily attributed to the escalating demand for service robots in diverse sectors, including defense, medical, construction, logistics, and others. The personal segment is poised for faster growth during the forecast period 2026-2033. Typically employed to assist, educate, and guide individuals in home settings, these robots find utility in tasks, such as floor cleaning, vacuuming, pool cleaning, lawn mowing, and entertainment.

By Component

The hardware segment dominates the market with more than 57% market share in 2025E. The growth of this market is because hardware service robotics are inherently variable and can be implemented across a broad spectrum of applications, including both service and industrial disruptions. The software segment is to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period 2026-2033. Service robotics require the development of complex software to enable robots to communicate with humans and help them in different environments.

By Environment

The ground segment dominates the market with a market share of more than 38% in 2025E as robots are used to perform any ground service on the territory of airports from baggage handling and loading to cleaning of the territory and servicing the passengers. The aerial segment is growing at a faster CAGR during the forecast period 2026-2033. Growth is driven by the increasing use of business drones on account of agricultural field surveys, and traffic monitoring among others, and the higher selling price of commercial drones as compared to consumer drones.

Regional Insights:

Owing to the growing use of service robots in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, the North American market has the greatest market share in 2025E, at approximately 38.5%. From 2026 to 2033, the Asia Pacific region is expected to increase at a quicker rate. The increasing use of service robots in this field is a consequence of the industrial robot industry's increased use of these technologies in research and development.

Recent Developments:

April 2024 : Pudu Robotics launched BellaBot Pro, the next-gen of its service robot. It uses AI for personalized interactions, improved dish identification, and features a curved screen for advertising. This update enhances safety, efficiency, and customer experience.

: Pudu Robotics launched BellaBot Pro, the next-gen of its service robot. It uses AI for personalized interactions, improved dish identification, and features a curved screen for advertising. This update enhances safety, efficiency, and customer experience. July 2024: LG Business Solutions USA introduced the LDLIM31, a door-type, AI-powered delivery robot in their CLOIi ServeBot line. Designed for hospitality and healthcare, it boasts four compartments holding 66 lbs each for versatile deliveries.

