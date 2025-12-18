Goranson Bain Ausley Expands Austin Office With Two Partner Promotions and New Associate

Austin, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA), the largest family law firm in Texas, has expanded its Austin office with the promotion of Kristiana Butler and Angelica Rolong Cormier to Partner and the addition of Lauren Restino as Associate Attorney. The expansion reflects the firm’s continued commitment to serving families and professionals across Central Texas, including those in Austin’s growing tech, healthcare, financial services, and creative sectors.

Many of the matters handled by GBA’s Austin divorce lawyers involve complex compensation structures, significant property division, and business ownership—areas where the firm is well known for its depth of experience and strategic approach.

“Kristiana, Angie, and Lauren each demonstrate strong judgment and a constructive approach to family law,” said Managing Partner Lindley Bain. “Their experience will continue to benefit the Austin community as they guide clients through difficult matters involving children, property, and long-term planning.”

New Partners in Austin

Kristiana Butler — Partner

Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Butler represents high-net-worth individuals and business owners in matters involving property division, separate property, and financial portfolios. Her work includes:

High-asset divorce

Complex property division

Business-owner and professional divorces

Real estate and retirement portfolio allocation

Litigation and appeals

Butler has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star since 2017 and is listed in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Angelica Rolong Cormier — Partner

Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Cormier represents clients navigating divorce, custody, property division, and co-parenting disputes. She is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Portuguese, enabling her to serve a broader range of clients in Central Texas. Her areas of focus include:

Custody and parenting plans

Collaborative Divorce

Property division

High-conflict litigation

Matters involving mental health or addiction

Cormier is recognized in Texas Super Lawyers 2025 and Best Lawyers in America.

New Family Law Attorney

Lauren Restino — Associate

After clerking in GBA’s Austin and Dallas offices, Restino joins the firm as an associate attorney. A National Order of Barristers member, she brings strong preparation and courtroom advocacy to divorce, custody, and property cases.

Serving Austin’s Family Law Needs

GBA’s Austin family law attorneys represent clients across Central Texas in matters involving:

Divorce and property division

Custody, visitation, and parenting plans

Business-owner and high-asset divorce

Collaborative Divorce and mediation

Litigation and appellate services

The Austin office works with professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs, and families whose divorce and custody cases involve complex assets, business interests, or long-term financial planning.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

With offices in Austin, Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and San Antonio, Goranson Bain Ausley includes 57 family law attorneys, 32 of whom are Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

The firm has been recognized in Best Law Firms® 2026 by Best Lawyers®, receiving Tier 1 rankings for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Antonio, and in Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2024 & 2025 as the No. 1 Family Law Firm in Austin/San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth.

For more than 45 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has advised clients in divorce, custody, property division, and complex family law matters. The firm emphasizes constructive solutions and informed decision-making to help clients move forward with stability and confidence.