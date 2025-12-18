Salus GRC and Broad-Gauge Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Integrated Human Capital and Compliance Intelligence for Private Equity Firms

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salus GRC, a governance, risk, and compliance consultancy backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners and led by a team of industry veterans, today announced a strategic partnership with Broad-Gauge, a provider of workforce intelligence for private equity firms and middle-market companies. With deep expertise across regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and operational risk—and the institutional support of Charlesbank—Salus GRC is expanding its ability to deliver integrated, data-driven insight to private equity clients seeking stronger oversight and value creation across their portfolios.

This collaboration brings together two complementary platforms to provide private equity firms with a unified view of operational, cultural, and compliance risk. By combining Broad-Gauge’s proprietary human capital analytics with Salus GRC’s regulatory and cybersecurity intelligence, GPs, operating teams, and portfolio companies gain sharper visibility into leadership alignment, organizational health, and governance posture. The result is a robust framework for mitigating risk, enhancing execution, and meeting rising LP expectations around transparency and resilience.

“Private equity firms are under increasing pressure to deliver value with precision and speed,” said Tom Bradbury, Founder and CEO of Broad-Gauge. “By partnering with Salus GRC, we’re expanding our ability to help GPs and operating teams see around corners—connecting workforce dynamics with governance, risk, and compliance posture to drive smarter decisions and stronger outcomes.”

“Culture and compliance are no longer separate conversations—they’re deeply intertwined,” said William Mulligan, Founder and CEO of Salus GRC. “Broad-Gauge is advancing a next-generation view of integrated intelligence across people and operations. Together, we’re equipping PE firms to navigate complexity with clarity, confidence, and measurable insight.”

The joint offering will include portfolio-wide diagnostics and integrated reporting tools that connect workforce indicators and GRC metrics to financial performance. Early adopters will benefit from more robust diligence, accelerated post-close execution, and differentiated value-creation narratives at exit.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Tom Bradbury at tom@broad-gauge.io or Alan Knepfer, Chief Revenue Officer at Salus GRC, at aknepfer@salusgrc.com.

About Salus GRC

Salus GRC is a leading consultancy specializing in governance, risk, and compliance solutions for financial services firms, including asset managers, broker-dealers, and private fund advisers. Backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners, Salus is led by industry veterans with deep experience in regulatory frameworks, cybersecurity, operational risk, and GRC technology. The firm delivers tailored strategies that align with business goals, mitigate risk, and support sustainable growth across the alternative investment ecosystem. Learn more at www.salusgrc.com.

About Broad-Gauge

Broad-Gauge provides workforce intelligence to middle-market and small-cap leadership teams and private equity firms. By analyzing proprietary internal data alongside external market signals, Broad-Gauge helps organizations quantify culture, standardize human capital metrics, and unlock hidden value across their portfolios. Its platform enables GPs and operating executives to connect workforce dynamics directly to financial outcomes, accelerating execution and strengthening governance. Learn more at www.broad-gauge.io.