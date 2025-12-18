RentRedi Announces Winners of First Annual “Be Property Wise” Awards, Honoring Smart, Modern Landlords Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software for smart real estate investors, today announced the winners of its first annual 2025 RentRedi “Be Property Wise” Awards , recognizing landlords and property managers who are running savvy, efficient, and successful rental businesses.

The Be Property Wise Awards celebrate landlords who achieved success while approaching property ownership as a business — embracing smart tools, modern workflows, and data-driven decision-making to optimize operations, strengthen tenant relationships, and grow with confidence. Winners represent portfolios of every size, from first-time landlords to large, multi-property operators.





“The Be Property Wise Awards are our way of recognizing the owners and property managers who are thinking strategically, using technology intentionally, and building rental businesses they can be proud of,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “These winners show what’s possible when smart people are given smart tools, and they raise the bar for the entire industry.”

To ensure landlords are recognized fairly and meaningfully, each Performance Category is awarded across Success Ladder Tiers, which align recognition to portfolio size:

Emerging Leaders (1–9 units)

Growth Leaders (10–99 units)

Market Leaders (100+ units)

This structure celebrates success at every stage — from landlords building their first portfolio to those managing at scale.

Smart Communicator Award

Clear, consistent communication is one of the strongest predictors of tenant satisfaction and operational efficiency. The Smart Communicator Award recognizes landlords who are dedicated to improving the landlord-tenant communication with smart tools like tenant chat and maintenance communication . These landlords are excelling at centralizing their conversations and providing clear communication that creates a rewarding rental experience for everyone.

Small landlords are streamlining communications to avoid feeling overwhelmed and stay organized.

Emerging Leader Shane Samuels of Rubicon Properties said: “As a small landlord, every tool that saves time and keeps me organized is a lifesaver. RentRedi is fantastic for quickly communicating urgent matters through notifications. The integrated chat for individual tenants is a game-changer.”

Small landlords are also prioritizing communications as foundational to reducing turnover and maintaining long-term rentals.

Emerging Leader, Anthony Jay Lopez of PR West Rental adds, “RentRedi streamlines my rental property business by centralizing rent collection, tenant screening, maintenance requests, and lease tracking into one intuitive app, saving me about eight hours weekly.”

Larger rental business teams are relying on centralized communication to maintain consistency across properties.

Growth Leader, Kim Abney, CEO of Grace Property Management, LLC, says, “RentRedi provides a seamless communication channel between my team and our tenants, which is essential to the success of our business.”

Maintenance Reliability Award

The Maintenance Reliability Award honors landlords who are committed to providing a maintenance experience that both landlords and tenants feel confident using. With maintenance request and tracking tools , these landlords are able to respond quickly, stay organized, and keep tenants informed throughout the repair process. Reliable maintenance workflows reduce tenant frustration, prevent small issues from becoming major expenses, and protect property value.

Emerging Leader, Sumit Gupta of Vevaish Group, suggests, “Streamline your daily operations by efficiently managing every aspect of your properties in one place. RentRedi’s maintenance ticketing system gives instant clarity on what needs attention.”

For growing portfolios, consistent maintenance systems are helping teams stay proactive rather than reactive.

Growth Leader, Debbie from Independence Property Management, adds, “RentRedi has been essential in streamlining our maintenance workflows and keeping tenant communication reliable.”

Larger operators are moving away from spreadsheets and text messages to create structure at scale.

According to Market Leader Loyda Paredes of ProCasa Realty, “We needed something robust, streamlined, and affordable — and RentRedi fit the bill. Tenants are understanding when they know progress is being made.”

Tenant Value Creator Award

The Tenant Value Creator Award recognizes landlords who are dedicated to providing tenants the maximum value they can for their renting experience. These leaders adopt tenant-focused features — such as rent reporting for credit building , online payments, e-leases, and automatic rent reminders — to improve their tenants’ renting experience while strengthening their own operations.

Emerging Leader, Dillon Goldman from Upstate Homes, says, “Collecting rent is seamless, tenants love the features like credit boosts, and listing and screening tenants right through the app is a breeze.”

Another Emerging Leader, Matthew Daugherty from Neva Mountain Properties, notes, “Seamless payments, easy communication, and digital lease signing make my life easier. I can’t imagine using any other platform.”

Growth Leader Tyler Tomczak, of Trailblaze Management, reports, “This is the best rent collection, tenant management, and rental property accounting system out there.”

Community Builder Award

Rental success isn’t only about systems — it’s also about connection. The Community Builder Award honors landlords who intentionally foster relationships among tenants through events, shared spaces, and community-focused initiatives, using RentRedi as the operational backbone.

Donna at JDI Management Corp explains how, “We build a community where our tenants—artists, makers, technologists, and entrepreneurs—get to know each other through monthly events. That sense of connection is what makes people want to stay.”

Scalable Success Award

The Scalable Success Award recognizes landlords who are growing their portfolios while maintaining clarity and control. By using RentRedi’s automation, portfolio-level visibility, and centralized workflows, these landlords prove that growth doesn’t have to mean chaos.

Read more about the winners here .

Retention Success Award

Keeping great tenants is one of the strongest drivers of long-term profitability. The Retention Success Award celebrates landlords with exceptional tenant longevity, enabled by consistent communication, reliable maintenance, and frictionless payments.

Growth Leader, Nicholas Guzzone, says, “RentRedi has helped our business bridge the gap between landlord and tenants — especially with maintenance communication and general notices.”

Savvy Agent-Landlord Award

The Savvy Agent-Landlord Award recognizes RentRedi customers who wear two hats (real estate agent and investor) and not only manage their own properties but also provide their clients with guidance to adopt smarter, more modern property management practices.

Rental Business of the Year

The Rental Business of the Year Award honors landlords who fully embody what it means to Be Property Wise. These winners deliver outstanding results across their portfolios while leveraging RentRedi’s complete toolkit, from communications and automation, to maintenance, tenant benefits, and reporting.

Christy Allen of New Solutions Development LLC says, “RentRedi helps align property management tasks and provides efficient communication with tenants. I look forward to expanding with RentRedi.”

How Winners Were Selected

Winners of the 2025 RentRedi “Be Property Wise” Awards were identified using RentRedi platform data to highlight landlords who achieve success while actively leveraging RentRedi’s smart tools to run and grow successful rental businesses.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is a comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for savvy landlords and investors. It helps people rent smarter by providing the tools and intelligence to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, it's an all-in-one web and mobile app that streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, and accounting, while tenants enjoy features like online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, and 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire’s Tech100. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at RentRedi.com .

