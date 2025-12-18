Celebrate the season island-style: King’s Hawaiian hosts holiday happy hour pop-up in Toronto

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King’s Hawaiian, known for its irresistibly soft, fluffy, and signature sweet rolls, is bringing a taste of paradise to Toronto this holiday season with a limited-time pop-up at The Well.

From December 18 to 21, 2025, King’s Hawaiian will host a Holiday Happy Hour from 3 to 6 PM at Lulu Bar at The Well. The limited-time pop-up will feature festive Hawaiian-inspired recipes, tropical flavours, and the warmth of the aloha spirit. Guests will be treated to free samples of King’s Hawaiian holiday recipes and a chance to win a trip to Hawaii valued at $4,000.

“We’re excited to celebrate the holiday season in Toronto with our signature rolls and a taste of Hawaiian flavor,” said Raouf Moussa, CMO of King’s Hawaiian. “From free tastings to festive bites, our Holiday Happy Hour pop-up is designed to spark celebration and bring people together over delicious food.”

Beyond the complimentary Holiday Happy Hour, King’s Hawaiian is offering a full menu integration at Lulu Bar during the pop-up dates. Diners will be able to order a range of savoury and sweet Hawaiian-inspired dishes made specially for the holidays, including these standouts:

Cabin Cozy BLT

Aloha Christmas Shrimp Slider

Campfire Christmas S’mores Slider

Maple Bourbon Slider

Holiday Bread Pudding

“This holiday pop-up collab is a perfect pairing,” said Hannah Egan-Lee, Regional Manager, Lulu Bar. “We can’t wait to bring fans of Lulu Bar and King’s Hawaiian together to enjoy this limited-time menu and share in the holiday cheer!”

Guests will also have the chance to enter the King’s Hawaiian Holiday Happy Hour contest for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii valued at $4,000 by sharing their pop-up experience in an Instagram post today until December 21, tagging @kingshawaiian and using the hashtag #KingsHawaiianHolidayHappyHour. The winner will be notified the week of January 5, 2026.

With festive flavours, exclusive menu creations, and the chance to win an unforgettable getaway, the King’s Hawaiian Presents: A Holiday Happy Hour promises to be one of Toronto’s most unique seasonal experiences. Visitors are encouraged to stop by Lulu Bar at The Well from Dec. 18 to 21 to savour the sweetness of the holidays and celebrate the season in true King’s Hawaiian style.

For delicious holiday recipes and more information on where to purchase King’s Hawaiian products, visit kingshawaiian.ca.

About KING’S HAWAIIAN

Founded 75 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing Hawaii-inspired foods made with original recipes and Aloha Spirit for three generations. KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other irresistible products that inspire joyous food experiences people can’t resist being a part of, including slider buns, hamburger buns, pretzel bites, and more. The soft and fluffy texture and perfect touch of sweetness of KING’S HAWAIIAN bread add even more fun and excitement to occasions big and small, including everyday meals and snacking, bringing loved ones together.

