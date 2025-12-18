Airport Runway Safety Systems Market Poised for $4.65 Billion Growth by 2032: Key Insights and Trends

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Runway Safety Systems Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Airport runway safety systems have become vital for ensuring secure, efficient, and compliant operations in today's aviation environment. As airport management teams navigate regulatory change and operational complexity, investing in integrated safety solutions is now essential for minimizing risks and maintaining industry-leading standards.
Market Snapshot: Airport Runway Safety Systems Market
The airport runway safety systems market is experiencing consistent growth, advancing from USD 2.94 billion in 2024 to USD 3.11 billion in 2025, with a projected reach of USD 4.65 billion by 2032. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.90%. Growth is influenced by increasing volumes of international passenger traffic, the expansion of airport operations worldwide, and rising needs to meet new compliance requirements. Regulatory pressures and stricter audit scrutiny are also driving the adoption of cutting-edge safety technologies designed to improve runway procedures, limit incidents, and ensure alignment with evolving industry standards.
Scope & Segmentation of the Airport Runway Safety Systems Market
This report outlines segments that are highly relevant to airport procurement teams and compliance strategists overseeing safety investments. Solutions are tailored for a range of airport types, responding to varying operational needs, regulatory conditions, and regional infrastructure developments across mature and emerging aviation markets.
- Product Types: Bird radar systems are implemented to minimize wildlife strike risks; foreign object debris detection solutions use advanced sensors to address potential runway hazards; friction measurement instruments track critical surface conditions; perimeter and intrusion detection technologies are applied to reinforce boundary security; airfield lighting systems are essential for maintaining safety and visibility in adverse weather conditions.
- End Users: Commercial airports require scalable solutions that address high-traffic challenges; general aviation facilities focus on targeted risk management; military airfields, including mobile locations, prioritize rugged, mission-critical safety systems.
- Technologies: Ultrasonic and acoustic sensors trigger rapid alerting for potential hazards; thermographic and infrared monitoring counter environmental threats; lidar supports accurate debris identification; integrated video analytics and radar contribute real-time oversight for hazard response and incident management.
- Applications: Both greenfield projects and upgrades to existing infrastructures depend on open safety platforms that can integrate with established traffic management solutions and legacy operational systems.
- Service Models: Solutions feature full turnkey integration, custom hardware and software, and workforce-focused training delivered both onsite and virtually to maintain competency.
- Regional Coverage: Adoption rates and strategies differ by region due to distinct regulatory priorities and modernization strategies in the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
- Leading Companies: Industry presence is defined by firms such as Honeywell International Inc., Thales SA, Collins Aerospace Inc., and ADB SAFEGATE Group NV, whose ongoing investments in partnership and innovation are driving industry capability and expanding technology access.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Analytics and automated safety technologies enhance situational awareness and promote smooth regulatory compliance while reducing operational interruptions.
- Integrated platforms that combine lighting, sensors, and real-time monitoring strengthen resilience and help organizations adapt rapidly to incidents or operational changes.
- Digital detection tools and responsive systems speed up hazard identification and create smoother airside workflows under varied operating conditions.
- Strategic supplier relationships and optimized sourcing frameworks increase regulatory agility and support risk mitigation during supply chain shifts.
- Incremental safety investments at established aviation centers and initial deployments in new markets each lay a foundation for further modernization and improved safety performance.
- Active industry collaboration assists organizations in adopting new safety protocols more efficiently while supporting continual enhancements to compliance processes.
Why This Report Matters
- Delivers a structured framework for budgeting airside safety, maintaining alignment with operational and compliance objectives.
- Provides actionable insights for executive teams focused on supplier selection, vendor partnerships, and proactive risk management as regulations shift.
- Enables senior leaders to anticipate regulatory change, streamline procurement processes, and raise compliance performance across all operational contexts.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$4.65 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Integration of advanced sensor-based runway incursion detection systems for real-time alerts
5.2. Deployment of AI-driven runway surface condition monitoring solutions for enhanced safety management
5.3. Adoption of LED-based runway lighting with adaptive intensity control for adverse weather visibility
5.4. Implementation of automated runway foreign object debris detection using deep learning algorithms
5.5. Integration of satellite-based augmentation systems to optimize precision approach guidance on runways
5.6. Upgrading airfield ground lighting networks to wireless control architectures with energy-saving drivers
5.7. Use of autonomous drones for high-resolution runway pavement inspection and rapid defect detection
5.8. Implementation of predictive maintenance platforms leveraging IoT sensors to forecast runway lighting failures
5.9. Compliance with updated ICAO Annex 14 runway safety area standards to prevent overshoot incidents
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Product Type
8.1. Bird Radar Systems
8.1.1. Long-Range Radar
8.1.2. Short-Range Radar
8.2. Fod Detection
8.2.1. Camera-Based
8.2.2. Laser-Based
8.2.3. Radar-Based
8.2.3.1. Dual-Polarization Radar
8.2.3.2. Single-Polarization Radar
8.3. Friction Measurement Systems
8.3.1. Continuous Friction Measurement Systems
8.3.1.1. Inline Systems
8.3.1.2. Portable Systems
8.3.2. Grip Testing Equipment
8.4. Intrusion Detection Systems
8.4.1. Ground Sensor Systems
8.4.2. Microwave Beam Systems
8.4.3. Perimeter Fence Detection
8.5. Runway Lighting
8.5.1. Approach Lights
8.5.2. Centerline Lights
8.5.3. Edge Lights
8.5.4. Taxiway Lights
8.5.5. Touchdown Zone Lights
9. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by End User
9.1. Commercial Airports
9.1.1. Large Hub Facilities
9.1.2. Medium Hub Facilities
9.1.3. Small Hub Facilities
9.2. General Aviation Airports
9.2.1. Flight Training Schools
9.2.2. Heliports
9.2.3. Private Airfields
9.3. Military Installations
9.3.1. Air Force Bases
9.3.2. Army Airfields
9.3.3. Naval Air Stations
10. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Technology
10.1. Acoustic Systems
10.1.1. Microphone Array Systems
10.1.2. Ultrasonic Sensors
10.2. Infrared Systems
10.2.1. Flir Systems
10.2.2. Thermal Imaging Cameras
10.3. Laser Systems
10.3.1. Laser Scanning Systems
10.3.2. Lidar-Based Detection
10.4. Radar Systems
10.4.1. Primary Surveillance Radar
10.4.2. Secondary Surveillance Radar
10.5. Visual Systems
10.5.1. Video Analytics Systems
11. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Application
11.1. New Installation
11.1.1. Expansion Projects
11.1.2. Greenfield Projects
11.2. Upgrade and Refurbishment
11.2.1. Control Tower Integration
11.2.2. System Modernization
12. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Service Type
12.1. Integration
12.1.1. Hardware Integration
12.1.2. Software Integration
12.2. Maintenance
12.2.1. Corrective Maintenance
12.2.2. Preventive Maintenance
12.3. Training
12.3.1. Onsite Training
12.3.2. Remote Training
13. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this Airport Runway Safety Systems market report include:
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Thales SA
- Collins Aerospace Inc.
- Frequentis AG
- Indra Sistemas, S.A.
- Saab AB
- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
- ADB SAFEGATE Group NV
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g84m5j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment