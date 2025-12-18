Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-Packaged Optics Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Co-Packaged Optics Market is witnessing unprecedented growth, projected to expand from USD 367.26 million in 2024 to USD 2.90 billion by 2032, driven by a CAGR of 29.47%. Central to this progress is the integration of optical transceivers within switch and router packages, fundamentally reshaping network architectures. With rising global demands for enhanced bandwidth and minimized latency, this technology is pivotal for telecommunications, hyperscale data centers, and edge computing, promoting strategic advantages like improved efficiency and signal integrity while reducing power consumption.

Market Dynamics and Industry Shifts

Co-packaged optics technology offers significant performance advantages by embedding optical engines directly into switch packages, thereby reducing trace lengths and power consumption. It has become integral to next-generation network designs, accommodating surging computational workloads from AI and machine learning. This integration has prompted manufacturers to innovate with cutting-edge substrates and cooling strategies to maximize on-package photonic module benefits. The collaboration between hyperscale operators and component suppliers is advancing standards, lowering costs, and fostering a competitive market landscape.

Driving Forces: AI and Edge Computing

Optical interconnects are evolving rapidly due to the increasing traffic in data centers and the adoption of AI and edge computing. These changes necessitate new, energy-efficient solutions capable of supporting analytics and machine learning applications. Strategic alliances between hyperscale operators and semiconductor manufacturers are vital for developing custom solutions and setting open standards, stimulating innovation and interoperability in the market. Such strategies help organizations gain a competitive edge, providing insights into risk mitigation and identifying new opportunities.

Regional Market Dynamics and Strategic Opportunities

The Americas lead with significant investments in data centers and AI research, driven by regulatory incentives for local production and R&D. EMEA's approach is shaped by stringent energy regulations, with European telecoms exploring energy-efficient solutions, and Middle Eastern and African regions focusing on secure communications modules. Asia-Pacific stands out with major investments in semiconductor fabrication supported by government initiatives, marking it as a key region for component manufacturing and deployment.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The integration of co-packaged optics in network architectures facilitates reduced power use and improved system densities.

Strategic collaborations and partnerships are crucial for advancing innovative and energy-efficient solutions.

Regional variations affect the adoption and development strategies, offering tailored market entry strategies.

Sustainability and energy efficiency are emerging as top priorities in reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

Trade Dynamics and Tariff Implications

Recent U.S. tariff revisions impact the co-packaged optics supply chain, notably semiconductor and photonic components. These changes necessitate a reassessment of vendor relationships and cost models, influencing component sourcing and production strategies. Companies are diversifying supply chains to mitigate risks associated with such trade policy fluctuations, which is essential for maintaining competitive advantage through strategic planning.

Segment and Coverage Insights

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of segmented revenue forecasts and trends across components (e.g., Electrical IC, Laser Source), materials (e.g., Gallium Arsenide, Silicon Photonics), data rates, and applications (e.g., Telecommunications, Military & Aerospace). Such granular insights promote strategic alignment within product portfolios and capitalize on market opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $469.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2900 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Increasing data traffic and bandwidth demand with use of smart devices

5.2. Growing Need for compact and power-efficient solutions in military sector

5.3. Rising investment in expansion and establishment of data centers

5.4. Optimization of co-packaged optics signal integrity through on-chip jitter mitigation techniques

5.5. Development of modular co-packaged optics architectures enabling hot-swappable multi-rate transceiver lanes

5.6. Commercialization hurdles of co-packaged optics in legacy network infrastructures requiring hybrid compatibility

5.7. Adoption of ultra-low loss waveguide materials in co-packaged optics to extend reach in short-reach applications

5.8. Advancements in real-time in-situ testing methodologies for co-packaged optics quality assurance during mass production

5.9. Impact of electric vehicle charging infrastructure demands on fiber optic data backhaul with co-packaged solutions

5.10. Translation of hyperscale data center thermal modeling insights into co-packaged optics design optimization

5.11. Role of advanced packaging automation and robotics in scaling co-packaged optics assembly throughput



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by Component

8.1. Electrical IC

8.2. Laser Source

8.3. Optical Engine

8.4. Optical Packaging



9. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by Material

9.1. Galium Arsenide

9.2. Indium Phosphide

9.3. Silicon Photonics



10. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by Data Rate

10.1. 1.6 T To 3.2 T

10.2. Above 3.2 T

10.3. Below 1.6 T



11. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by Form Factor

11.1. On-Board Optics

11.2. On-Module Optics



12. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by Application

12.1. Consumer Electronics

12.2. Medical Devices

12.3. Military & Aerospace

12.4. Telecommunications



13. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Co-Packaged Optics Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Co-Packaged Optics market report include:

NVIDIA Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Arista Networks, Inc.

Celestial AI

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Coherent Corp.

Corning Incorporated

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Dongguan Luxshare Technology Co., Ltd.

Electophotonics-IC Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Marvell Technology, Inc.

NewPhotonics LTD.

POET Technologies Inc.

Qingdao Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technologies Co., Ltd.

Quanta Cloud Technology

Ranovus Inc.

Skorpios Technologies Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Teramount LTD.

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hth01q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment