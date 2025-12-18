Regenx Receives Funding Support to Advance Proprietary Technology

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding of up to $55,000 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). This marks the company’s second project supported by NRC IRAP.

The funding will support further advancement of Regenx’s proprietary process for extracting precious metals from end-of-life catalytic converters. Research efforts will be conducted by Regenx’s scientific team located in the Vancouver, BC area.

“We are incredibly grateful to the National Research Council of Canada for their continued support,” said Don Weatherbee, CEO of Regenx. “This support plays a critical role in accelerating our development path, and we look forward to building on the strong working relationship we’ve established with their advisory team.”

About Regenx

Regenx Tech is a cleantech, urban mining company that recycles end-of-life diesel catalytic converters using its innovative and environmentally friendly proprietary technology for the recovery of precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. Learn more at www.regenx.tech.

For further information contact:

REGENX TECH CORP. ‎

Investors@Regenx.Tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the business of the Company, including future plans and objectives, and the debentures. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Regenx’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Regenx and on assumptions Regenx believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Regenx and its common shares, Regenx’s current and initial understanding and analysis of its projects and the development required for such projects; the costs of Regenx’s projects; Regenx’s general and administrative costs remaining constant; and the market acceptance of Regenx’s business strategy. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Regenx to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; industry condition; volatility of commodity prices; environmental risks; operational risks; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, ‎affecting Regenx; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Regenx’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Regenx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Regenx as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Regenx expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.