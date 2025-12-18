“Eleven clinical trials that will shape medicine in 2026” – BriaCell Phase 3 Trial Featured in Nature Medicine

Nature Medicine asked leading researchers to name their top clinical trial for 2026, from long-awaited vaccines for infectious diseases to new treatments for advanced cancers and long COVID

BriaCell’s Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic breast cancer featured as “clinical trial to watch in 2026”

BriaCell anticipates reporting top line data as early as H1-2026



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce its Phase 3 Bria-IMT™ clinical trial in metastatic breast cancer has been prominently and independently featured in the Nature Medicine Year In Review’s publication, “Eleven clinical trials that will shape medicine in 2026”1, linked here.

As quoted in the Nature Medicine feature, Dr. Sara A. Hurvitz, MD, FACP, stated: “The BRIA-ABC trial is an exciting study focused on people living with metastatic breast cancer. Even though cancer care has come a long way, metastatic breast cancer is still rarely curable, and only a small fraction of patients benefit long-term from current immunotherapy or targeted treatments. That is why this trial was designed — to see if a new cell-based immunotherapy, called Bria-IMT, can actually improve outcomes for people who have already gone through many prior treatments.”

“What really sets BRIA-ABC apart is how inclusive it is. It welcomes individuals with all breast cancer subtypes, including patients who cannot work but are able to take care of themselves — and those with brain metastases and people who have already had extensive prior treatments, even antibody–drug conjugates or checkpoint inhibitors. Plus, it uses a real-world comparator arm, making the results much more meaningful for everyday clinical practice.” Dr. Sara A. Hurvitz holds the Smith Family Endowed Chair in Women’s Health at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Seattle, WA, USA.

BriaCell anticipates reporting top line data as early as H1-2026.

BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 clinical study is evaluating BriaCell’s lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT, plus immune check point inhibitor versus physician’s choice in a dvanced metastatic b reast c ancer (Bria-ABC).

BriaCell recently reported its Phase 3 clinical study has screened more than 230 patients and enrolled over 160 patients to date. Interim data will be analyzed once 144 patient events (deaths) occur. This interim analysis will evaluate overall survival (OS) as the primary endpoint, comparing patients treated with the Bria-IMT combination regimen to those receiving physician’s choice therapy. Positive results from this pivotal study could support full approval and marketing authorization of Bria-IMT for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The Bria-IMT combination regimen has been granted FDA Fast Track designation.

For additional information on BriaCell’s pivotal Phase 3 study, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06072612.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about anticipated timelines for data reporting, interim analysis, regulatory submissions, and the results and conclusions contained in this press release, are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 May, M. Eleven clinical trials that will shape medicine in 2026. Nat Med 31, 3943–3947 (2025)