Domestic Metals 2025 Year End Update Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Domestic”) - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) provides a 2025 Year End Update.

Gord Neal, CEO of Domestic Metals Corp.: “2025 was a year of team organization and readying Domestic for a major porphyry discovery program at the Smart Creek Copper Porphyry Project in Montana. I can’t tell you how excited I am that we are one step closer to drill success. I see 2026 as a pivotal and transformational year for Domestic Metals and thank our shareholders for their support in closing two placements in 2025 allowing us to further the project by running a targeted geophysics program followed by a diamond drill program in Q1, 2026.”

Domestic Metals Review and Update

The Smart Creek Copper Porphyry Project, acquired in August 2024, is a joint venture with Rio Tinto, where Rio will retain 40% of the asset. Rio drilled around 26 of the 40 permitted sites over 2.5 years as they vector toward the centre of the porphyry and at the Smart Creek Target returned 109.73 meter @ 0.75% Cu, which included 89 metres of 0.97% Copper (SMCR0022; see NR dated August 20, 2024).

Following the acquisition of the Smart Creek Project, initial field work by Domestic included approximately 40 days of mapping, sampling and prospecting focused on the Smart Creek, Sunrise Mine and Radio Tower targets (see the map of the Smart Creek land position here).

With results pending, field level observations (mapping) have significantly enhanced all three targets and is allowing Domestic Metals to identify targets for follow up diamond drilling scheduled for late Q1, 2026.

Significant Advancement at the Sunrise Mine Target

Previous mapping and sampling at Sunrise identified a quarts vein stockwork in a quartz-sericite-pyrite altered intrusion approximately one kilometer east of the Sunrise Mine that returned 4.26 g/t gold (see news release of September 11, 2025 and map here). This altered and mineralized intrusion is significant because it provides a porphyry linkage to historically mined mineralization at Sunrise confirming Domestic’s interpretation that there is a previously unrecognized, high-priority porphyry target related to this mineralization and has advanced the Sunrise Mine Target to the drill testing phase. Additional geochemistry results (pending) and proposed geophysics (scheduled for early Q1, 2026) will be used to plan drilling for this target.

Opportunity to Meet with Management

We appreciate meeting with our supporters and shareholders in person to provide a detailed update and as such are looking forward to seeing you at our booth #1101 at the VRIC in Vancouver on January 25-26, 2026 and booth #3139 at the Investors Exchange at the PDAC, March 1-4, 2026, in Toronto.

Stock Options Granted

Pursuant to the Company’s omnibus incentive plan approved by shareholders at the annual general and special meeting held on October 3, 2025, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate 2,700,000 commons shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before December 27, 2030 at an exercise price of $0.25 per share.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Daniel MacNeil, MSc., P.Geo., Technical Advisor of the Company. Mr. MacNeil is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not verified the historical data but verification of these data will be done through the company's planned exploration activities.

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Gord Neal, CEO and Director

+1 (604) 657 7813

Follow us on:

X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram

For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:

Gord Neal, Phone: +1 604 657-7813 or Michael Pound, Phone: +1 604 363-2885

Please visit the Company website at www.domesticmetals.com or contact us at info@domesticmetals.com.

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: +1 415-389-4670

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s continued stock exchange listings and the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.