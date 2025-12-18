K Wave Media Issues Corporate Update Highlighting SEC Clearance, Strategic Acquisition, and Financial Restructuring Progress

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Wave Media (Nasdaq: KWM), a Korean cultural innovation and digital asset company, today provided a corporate update summarizing recent milestones and announcing a significant regulatory achievement that strengthens its capital strategy and growth trajectory.

SEC Clearance on Anson Funds Registration Statement

K Wave Media has secured SEC clearance for the Anson Funds resale registration statement, opening the door to additional capital-raising opportunities. K Wave Media believes that this clearance represents a pivotal step in reinforcing the Company’s financial flexibility and restoring momentum behind its Bitcoin Treasury Plan, which had experienced delays in recent months due to the government shutdown, which lasted for more than 43 days. K Wave Media’s management team believes this achievement will accelerate growth initiatives and enhance shareholder value.

Strategic Acquisition Expands Capabilities - Expected to close soon

On September 2, 2025, K Wave Media announced its first post-listing acquisition when it acquired a majority stake in Rabbit Walk, a distinguished visual effects, AI-powered advertising and 3D content studio. The acquisition of Rabbit Walk could boost its revenues by 25–30%, or approximately $20 million, over the next 12 months. The acquisition adds world-class technology companies such as Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense as new K Wave Media clients and strengthens K Wave Media’s creative portfolio, enhances content distribution reach, and reinforces financial discipline through a performance-based share issuance mechanism. The acquisition of Rabbit Walk deal is expected to close within the next several weeks, as the applicable resale registration statement is pending SEC clearance.

Continuing Strategic Execution

K-IP STO Platform : Advancing development of a new financial infrastructure to tokenize profit rights of K-content IP, enabling fans and investors worldwide to participate in production and share profits. Now, a total of 44 leading IP holders have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Company to utilize the IP Security Token Offering (STO) Platform upon its launch, which is expected during the second quarter of 2026.

: With SEC clearance secured for Anson Funds registration statement, KWM is positioned to resume its BTC accumulation as part of its digital treasury strategy. Partnerships & Investment: Galaxy Digital’s recent investment in K Wave Media underscores institutional confidence in K Wave Media’s vision of combining cultural content with digital finance.



Leadership Commentary

“Our ability to secure SEC clearance on the Anson Funds registration statement will help kickstart our additional capital raising opportunities,” said Ted Kim, CEO of K Wave Media. “Together, with our September acquisition of Rabbit Walk and more exciting M&A opportunities on the horizon, we are building a stronger foundation to accelerate the overall growth of the Company, global spread of the K-IP STO platform, and accumulate more BTC. We remain committed to executing our vision and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media (KWM) is a publicly listed entertainment and Bitcoin treasury company dedicated to creating, distributing, and monetizing high-quality content across multiple platforms. Since going public in 2025, KWM has focused on strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, digital platforms, and digital asset treasury management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication and on the current expectations of K Wave Media’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of K Wave Media. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions.

If any of these risks materialize or K Wave Media’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that K Wave Media does not presently know, or that K Wave Media currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect K Wave Media’s current expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of K Wave Media described in K Wave Media’s Form 20-F initially filed with the SEC on May 14, 2025, as amended, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. K Wave Media anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while K Wave Media may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, K Wave Media specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing K Wave Media’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Investor Relations: info@kwavemedia.com

Evan Sneider: esneider@redroosterpr.com