Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Danske Bank A/S that Danske Bank A/S as of December 12, 2025 has decreased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding after December 12, 2025
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|5.63%
|2.75%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|0%
|0%
|Danske Bank A/S total share capital in %
|5.63%
|2.75%
As of December 12, 2025, Danske Bank A/S directly or indirectly controls 747,307 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 2.75% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.
