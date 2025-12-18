Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Danske Bank A/S that Danske Bank A/S as of December 12, 2025 has decreased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously Holding in Nilfisk Holding after December 12, 2025 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 5.63% 2.75% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0% 0% Danske Bank A/S total share capital in % 5.63% 2.75%





As of December 12, 2025, Danske Bank A/S directly or indirectly controls 747,307 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 2.75% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.





For further information, please contact:

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

+45 42 31 00 07

njespersen@nilfisk.com





