Notification of major shareholding

 | Source: Nilfisk Holding A/S Nilfisk Holding A/S

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Danske Bank A/S that Danske Bank A/S as of December 12, 2025 has decreased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows: 

Share capital and voting rightsHolding in Nilfisk Holding previouslyHolding in Nilfisk Holding after December 12, 2025
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %5.63%2.75%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %0%0%
Danske Bank A/S total share capital in %5.63%2.75%


As of December 12, 2025, Danske Bank A/S directly or indirectly controls 747,307 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 2.75% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.


For further information, please contact:
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
+45 42 31 00 07 
njespersen@nilfisk.com


 

Attachments

