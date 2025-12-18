Stockwik acquires Labino

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) has today entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Labino Aktiebolag, a world-leading Swedish manufacturer of UV-A lights for industrial use for, for example, non-destructive testing in the aviation industry. Completion of the acquisition is subject to clearance according to the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act, and is expected to take place in February 2026.

Labino’s sales are global and end customers include airplane manufacturers, airlines, oil- and gas companies, automotive companies, etc. The products are also used for, for example, particle verification in cleanrooms and for forensic investigations. The company is based in Vallentuna outside Stockholm and in Bjästa, near Örnsköldsvik, and generates revenue of approximately SEK 35 million with good profitability.

”We are pleased to welcome Labino into the Stockwik family of companies, and look forward to supporting the company over the long term in its continued development. Following refinancing and a capital injection, we now complement Stockwik’s good organic growth with our first company acquisition in three years.”, says Urban Lindskog, President and CEO of Stockwik.

”It is with great enthusiasm and anticipation that I am now selling Labino to Stockwik. Labino is having its best year ever, and with Labino’s highly driven and competent team the company will continue to develop for many, many years to come with Stockwik as its new owner.” says Lisel Athanasiadis, CEO of Labino.

The acquisition is expected to contribute SEK 0.32 in earnings per share following the directed share issue that was completed in November 2025.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, on 18 December 2025 at 14:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Urban Lindskog, President and CEO

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)

E-mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

Attachment