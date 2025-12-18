Numab Therapeutics Achieves Milestone in Second Collaboration Project with Boehringer Ingelheim

Numab to receive milestone payment

Boehringer Ingelheim has advanced its novel multi-specific antibody for retinal diseases resulting from a collaboration with Numab into preclinical development

HORGEN, Switzerland, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numab Therapeutics AG (“Numab”), a biotechnology company advancing a proprietary pipeline of multi-specific antibodies in immunology and oncology, announced today that Boehringer Ingelheim has advanced its novel multi-specific antibody for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) resulting from a collaboration with Numab into preclinical development. The milestone achievement triggers a payment to Numab as part of the agreement.

In 2020, Numab and Boehringer Ingelheim entered into a research collaboration and worldwide licensing agreement on two projects, one aiming at novel therapies for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a progressive, irreversible retinal disease, and the second aimed at difficult-to-treat lung and gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. The advancement of both programs into development by Boehringer Ingelheim represents meaningful progress across the collaboration, which brings together Boehringer Ingelheim’s leading expertise in the research and development of life changing breakthrough therapies with Numab’s multi-specific antibody platform.

“Reaching this milestone in the second project highlights the continued success of our collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim and further validates the potential of Numab’s antibody platform to discover and advance novel molecules for multiple disease targets,” said Angehrn Pavik, CEO of Numab. “We are proud of the progress achieved so far and our strong track record executing development collaborations with global Pharma partners. I look forward to continuing our work together towards impactful new therapies for patients”.

About Numab Therapeutics AG

Numab Therapeutics AG is developing multi-specific antibody-based immunotherapies for inflammation and cancer. Reproducible plug-and-play therapeutic design process using proprietary platforms λ-CapTM and MATCHTM, and state-of-the-art Fc engineering puts Numab in a unique position to overcome historical drug discovery barriers and build a pipeline of new and important medicines aimed to maximize patient benefits. Numab’s diverse research pipeline spans multiple therapeutic areas and creates the opportunity for the next generation of first-in-class and best-in-class medicines. For further information, visit https://www.numab.com.

