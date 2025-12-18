The Middle East’s First Digital Asset Treasuries Summit Concludes in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 18, 2025 - The inaugural Digital Asset Treasuries Summit (DAT Summit), hosted by Luna PR , concluded in Abu Dhabi on December 10, bringing together senior leaders from finance, technology, and digital asset infrastructure to examine the evolving role of digital assets in institutional treasury strategy.

Positioned as a closed-door, senior-level forum, the summit focused on how digital asset treasuries are transitioning from early experimentation toward more structured, governance-driven and institutionally viable models.

The event featured more than 35 speakers, including including Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable and Founder of Somnia; Tristan Thompson, Co-Founder of Basketball.Fun; Patrick Ngan, Chief Investment Officer at Zeta Network Global, and Abdul Rafay Gadit, Co-Founder of ZIGChain. Discussions took place against the backdrop of increased scrutiny on digital asset treasury companies, following reports that MSCI is evaluating whether certain DAT-focused firms should be excluded from benchmark indices.

Rather than signaling deterioration, panel discussions reflected a broad consensus that the sector is entering a necessary phase of recalibration. Speakers acknowledged the limitations of early DAT models while emphasizing that institutional adoption now demands clearer valuation methodologies, stronger governance frameworks, and sustainable operating structures.

Regulatory developments in the UAE further underscored the summit’s relevance. Recent approvals enabling expanded digital asset activity reinforced the region’s role as a testing ground for institutional-grade innovation, while highlighting the growing urgency for disciplined treasury design and transparent reporting standards.

Throughout the day, panelists addressed prevailing assumptions around digital asset treasuries, offering practical perspectives on how multi-asset treasury strategies can support protocol collaboration, operational resilience, and strategic flexibility beyond simple price exposure.

“What became clear at the DAT Summit is that this market is moving past narrative-driven growth,” said Nikita Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Luna PR. “The next phase requires structure, discipline, and long-term thinking. This summit created space for serious debate around how responsible, institutional-grade digital asset treasury models should actually be built.”

The summit was supported by partners and sponsors including Somnia, ZIGChain, UTXO, SEGG Media Corp., Quantum Solutions, Oobit, and Clear Street, whose participation helped facilitate candid, high-level dialogue across the ecosystem.

By directly engaging with criticism and surfacing substantive debate, the DAT Summit helped reset the industry conversation - shifting focus away from short-term performance and toward governance, strategy, and sustainability as digital asset treasuries mature.

For more information or to request media access, visit www.datsummit.io .

