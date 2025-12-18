LM Funding America Adds 35 PH/s with Energization of First Oklahoma Immersion Unit

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin treasury and mining company, today announced that the first BC40 Elite immersion cooled Foghashing unit at its Oklahoma site has been successfully energized. This first of two planned BC40 Elite units is powering 160 next-generation Bitmain S21 immersion miners, adding approximately 35 Petahash (“PH/s”) to the Company’s total energized hashrate.

“We are excited to achieve this initial milestone in our Oklahoma expansion,” said Ryan Duran, President of U.S. Digital Mining. “We expect the second BC40 Elite Foghashing unit - supporting an additional 160 Bitmain S21 Immersion miners - to be installed later this month, subject to certain installation targets.”

“With this expansion, we anticipate reaching approximately 780 PH/s of energized hashrate across our facilities by year-end, representing an increase of approximately 75% compared to year-end 2024,” said Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding. “We continue to have a positive outlook on the long-term prospect of the value of Bitcoin and remain focused on disciplined, strategy-aligned growth.”

The Company estimates that the value of its 301.8 Bitcoin holdings on November 30, 2025, was approximately $27.5 million or $2.251 per share, based on a Bitcoin price of approximately $91,100 as of November 30, 2025.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin treasury and mining company. The Company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. The Company also operates a technology-enabled specialty finance business that provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily in the State of Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, our limited operating history in the cryptocurrency mining business and our ability to grow that business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, our ability to identify and acquire additional mining sites, the ability to finance our site acquisitions and cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collect sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

1 Bitcoin treasury calculated using 301.8 Bitcoin held as of 11/30/2025 and Bitcoin price of approximately $91,100 as of 11/30/2025. Bitcoin per share calculated using 12,209,413 shares outstanding as of 11/30/2025.