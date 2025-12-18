Meredith & The Media Appoints Former Adweek Editor David Cohen; Launches Friday Media Lunch Series With Coffee Communications

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meredith & The Media, a media publication focused on media industry news and exclusive interviews with journalists, today announced the appointment of former Adweek editor David Cohen as editor and the launch of a new Friday Media Lunch Series in partnership with Coffee Communications.

Cohen brings nearly three decades of media experience, including editorial roles at mediabistro.com and Adweek, where he served as senior editor of the Social Pro Daily blog from 2017 to 2023. In his new role, Cohen will oversee the editing of all Meredith & The Media interviews, which publish weekly on Mondays at 8 a.m. ET on Substack.

“The growth of Meredith & The Media has been rapid, and I’m interviewing journalists every week,” said Meredith Klein, founder of Meredith & The Media. “I worked closely with David during his time at Adweek and have long admired his editorial judgment. He’s been freelancing with us since the publication launched, and I’m thrilled to officially bring him on as we enter our next phase of growth.”

“Meredith has carved out a meaningful niche in the media ecosystem,” Cohen said. “Her two decades in communications have given her deep reporter relationships and a strong instinct for asking the questions PR professionals actually need answered. I’m excited to help build this publication alongside her.”

Launched in May 2025, Meredith & The Media has quickly emerged as a leading media publication, featuring interviews with journalists from The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Fortune, and CNN, and generating more than 60,000 monthly views. Klein has interviewed reporters including Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Fortune’s Emma Hinchliffe, Forbes’ Steven Bertoni and Maggie McGrath, The Associated Press’ Anne D’Innocenzio, The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas, and CNN’s Clare Duffy.

Klein has also helped break news for major outlets including Business Insider and Axios, as well as independent publications such as The Deep Dive and Jason Del Rey’s The Aisle. Her work has attracted nearly 15,000 LinkedIn followers and led to an upcoming byline on Inc.com.

In addition to editorial expansion, Meredith & The Media is partnering with Coffee Communications, a boutique public relations firm led by Amanda Coffee, to launch the Friday Media Lunch Series beginning in January 2026. The series will host intimate lunches for communications professionals, co-hosted with a media outlet or communications partner. Initial events feature Business Insider, TIME, and Notified. Insights from the lunches with media leaders will be published exclusively on Meredith & The Media.

“Meredith and I both bring experience from large agencies, major brands, and independent media,” said Coffee, who publishes the Substack Bury the Lede. "I’m eager to bring deep experience in corporate communications, reputation management, and AI-first comms tech to help leaders clearly demonstrate business impact. Together, we offer a deep bench of communications leadership that media and industry partners are eager to engage.”

"The best stories emerge from strong, authentic relationships between communicators and media professionals," said Lisa Davis, vice president of marketing at Notified. "The Friday Media Lunch Series provides a unique forum for these storytellers to connect, learn from each other, and build the networks that strengthen the entire communications community."

Meredith & The Media and Bury the Lede are available on Substack. All upcoming events will be published first to paid subscribers of their respective Substacks.

