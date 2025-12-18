Nutriband Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Qvanta Group of Companies to Explore Advanced Technology Solutions for Abuse-Deterrent Pharmaceutical Innovation Strategic Exploration

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) (NASDAQ: NTRBW) ("Nutriband" or the "Company"), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products including abuse-deterrent technologies, today announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with the Qvanta Group of Companies.

The Qvanta Group comprises Qvanta LLC and its subsidiaries, Qvanta Foundry LLC and Qvanta Capital LLC (collectively, “Qvanta”). Qvanta is a U.S.-based advanced technology organization developing the BigΔx Quantum Defense Fabric, an integrated quantum-AI cybersecurity and computing platform designed to support enterprise, government, and high-security research environments.

The announcement comes amid heightened federal focus on three converging national priorities. On December 15, 2025 President Trump signed an Executive Order designating illicit fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction, recognizing the substance as a direct threat to U.S. national security (https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/designating-fentanyl-as-a-weapon-of-mass-destruction/).

In parallel, the Administration’s America’s AI Action Plan emphasizes accelerating the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence across regulated sectors, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals (https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/07/white-house-unveils-americas-ai-action-plan/).

Additionally, the Genesis Mission Executive Order establishes quantum information science as a national priority, underscoring the strategic importance of advanced computing technologies in addressing complex national challenges (https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/11/launching-the-genesis-mission/).

Nutriband believes that Qvanta’s quantum-AI simulation capabilities, secure high-performance computing infrastructure, and advanced cybersecurity technologies may provide meaningful support for Nutriband’s research, innovation efforts, and long-term product development initiatives.

Under the LOI, the parties plan to explore potential collaboration areas including secure AI and analytics platforms for regulated pharmaceutical data, cybersecurity and data-integrity frameworks that support abuse-deterrent technologies, and advanced modeling and simulation capabilities enabled by quantum-ready infrastructure. Any discussions would emphasize regulatory compliance, strong data protection, and responsible technology use.

The LOI is non-binding and does not establish a partnership, joint venture, equity investment, licensing arrangement, or other binding commercial relationship. Any future collaboration would be subject to additional technical and regulatory review, due diligence, and the execution of definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached or that any transaction will ultimately occur.

About AVERSA™ Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Nutriband's AVERSA™ technology directly addresses the fentanyl crisis by incorporating aversive agents into transdermal patches designed to prevent abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The Company's lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system, protected by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) develops transdermal pharmaceutical products, with its lead product being an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating proprietary AVERSA™ technology. For more information, visit www.nutriband.com.

About Qvanta Group of Companies

The Qvanta Group of Companies (https://qvanta.io) develops AI-driven and quantum-ready infrastructure solutions for national security, enterprise resilience, and regulated industries. The group comprises Qvanta LLC (operating entity), Qvanta Foundry LLC (R&D), and Qvanta Capital LLC (investment solutions).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Forms 10-K's and Forms 10-Q's, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Nutriband Inc.

Phone: 407-377-6695

Email: info@nutriband.com

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.