Alan Gould Joins Gray Media as Head of Investor Relations

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alan Gould today joins Gray Media, Inc. as Vice President, Investor Relations. He will lead the company’s efforts to strengthen its relationships with the investment community through the quarterly earnings process and expanded ongoing engagement with current and prospective investors.

Alan is an accomplished media and entertainment equity analyst with extensive experience covering major media conglomerates, cable companies, broadcasters, streaming platforms, music, and mid-cap content companies. He has long-standing market relationships and is trusted by institutional investors and corporate executives for original insights and industry expertise.

For the past seven years, Alan has served as a Managing Director, Senior Media & Internet Analyst for Loop Capital, where he enhanced a strong reputation with institutional and corporate clients across media, broadcast, cable and streaming sectors. His prior experience includes similar roles at Brean Capital, Rosenblatt Securities, and Evercore Partners, and serving as an equity analyst at both JP Morgan Investment Management and at CIBC Oppenheimer.

“We are very excited to have Alan join Gray, particularly given his stature and experience in the media industry as well as our own experiences working with him through his exacting coverage of the company over the past several years for Loop’s clients,” explained Hilton Howell, Gray’s Executive Chairman. “As Gray continues to grow organically and strategically, we are grateful that we found the right person to facilitate greater understanding and appreciation for the company’s successful strategies, performance, and opportunities.”

Alan holds an MBA from Harvard University and was recognized as a Wall Street Journal All-Star Analyst. He will remain based in the New York City area, close to the investor community.



About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .



