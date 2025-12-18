Axalta Publishes 2023-2024 Sustainability Report

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd. (Axalta) (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced the release of its 2023-2024 Sustainability Report. The report reflects the progress Axalta has made to advance the sustainability of the company’s operations and products, as well as its continued commitment to integrate sustainability into Axalta’s business strategy.

“At Axalta, sustainability is aligned with our strategy to deliver superior products, services and value to our customers, and it tracks our commitment to act as a responsible company and to continuously improve our operations,” said Chris Villavarayan, Axalta’s CEO and President. “This report highlights the progress we've made and how sustainability supports our A Plan. In addition, I am especially proud of our significant safety performance improvement and the recognition received for our innovative technology solutions we again delivered for our customers. We look forward to continue building on this momentum in the years ahead.”

The report outlines Axalta’s sustainability strategy and how that approach helps deliver on the company’s purpose of “smarter surfaces for a better world,” including how the company's products enhance sustainability through durability, performance, and operational efficiencies.

Key achievements highlighted in the 2023-2024 Sustainability Report, include:

Approximately 49% reduction in Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) from 2022 to 2024

Innovative technologies that are designed to deliver sustainability benefits, such as Fast Cure Low Energy Collision Repair Paint System, Axalta NextJet™ and Alesta® powder coatings

Refreshed sustainability goals to better align with strategic priorities, focusing on material topics

9% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions at manufacturing facilities

Earned AA ratings from MSCI, and a 1 from ISS Governance QualityScore (as of 11/1/2025)

Received 6 Edison Awards, 3 BIG Innovation Awards, and 2 R&D 100 Awards

