All Trades Cover Unveils New Website to Better Serve Australia’s Tradie Community

Nedlands, WA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia’s Leading trades insurance provider All Trades Cover has officially launched its newly-designed website from its headquarters in Nedlands, Western Australia, enhancing user experience, streamlining access to services, and reaffirming its role as the trusted tradie insurance broker for Australia’s tradespeople. The upgrade aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering tailored tradesman insurance solutions-especially for businesses seeking public liability insurance and specialised support from an experienced insurance broker.



Built with the modern trades professional in mind, the website redesign offers significantly improved navigation, faster access to quote tools, clearer information on policies, and enhanced mobile accessibility. As a dedicated tradie insurance broker, All Trades Cover understands the unique risks faced by contractors, plumbers, electricians, roofers, and other trades, and the new website architecture mirrors that. By placing the emphasis on intuitive access to assessments, comparisons, and policy issuance, the company ensures that tradies can focus on the job while the insurance details are handled seamlessly.



“With the new website, we’ve refined the way we present our services so that tradesmen can get insurance the way they work-fast, clear and tailored,” said a company spokesperson. “We know that having robust public liability insurance is non-negotiable in the trades, and as a specialist insurance broker, our role is to guide each client through the risks, the cover, and the claims process. This website gives you direct access to the right tools and support.”



All Trades Cover has long emphasised its role not just as a provider of insurance policies, but as a trusted partner for professionals working in trade environments. The website reinforces their positioning as a tradesman insurance broker by prominently featuring policy categories such as public liability insurance, tools & equipment cover, commercial vehicle insurance, and contract works cover. Through straightforward language and transparent explanations, the platform helps contractors understand why tradesman insurance matters and how it protects their livelihoods.



“We engage with hundreds of trades across the country-each with different work sites, tools, materials, and client risks,” explained the spokesperson. “As your builders insurance broker, we negotiate with insurers, interpret the fine print, and secure cover that fits your tradesman business. The new website is simply the next step in making that process smarter, simpler, and more accessible.”



The redesign also integrates an updated document library, claim-submission feature, and advice articles, helping the trades community stay informed about insurance obligations, risk mitigation, and business continuity. For example, the public liability insurance section outlines how a single jobsite incident might trigger a claim and how having proper cover can protect both reputation and finances. This emphasis reinforces the importance of having an expert broker rather than using generic insurance products meant for other industries.



In celebrating the website launch, All Trades Cover invites tradies at all levels—from sole-traders to large crews-to explore the new design, obtain a quote, and engage with its team of trade-specialized brokers. The company remains committed to excellent customer service, delivering prompt assistance by phone or online, and ensuring that coverage is not just a formality but a strategic business protection tool.



About All Trades Cover



