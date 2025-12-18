Boast Launches First Tech-Enabled Solution Dedicated to Quebec's CDAE-IA Program

Vancouver, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boast, North America's leading R&D tax credit platform, today announced the launch of the first and only tech-enabled solution specifically dedicated to Quebec's Tax Credit for the Development of E-Business Integrating Artificial Intelligence (CDAE-IA). This specialized offering positions Boast as the premier partner for Quebec tech companies navigating the historic transition from the traditional CDAE program to the AI-focused CDAE-IA framework taking effect January 1, 2026.

A recent report from the Québec Innovation Council (CIQ) shows that despite substantial government support, Québec’s business R&D investment remains low - just 1.3% of GDP, well below levels seen across the OECD, G7, and EU. Also, Quebec has announced a landmark $271.5-million, five-year investment to reshape its innovation strategy. This transition introduces a new competitive landscape, pushing companies to adapt quickly or risk falling behind.

"This transformation isn't just a name change; it's Quebec's strategic commitment to cementing its position as a global AI innovation hub," said Imad Jebara, CEO of Boast. "While AI-powered automation tools can collect data, successfully navigating CDAE-IA requires nuanced human judgment that only comes from deep expertise in Quebec tax policy, AI technologies, and government agency relationships. That's exactly what Boast brings to Quebec's innovative companies; and we're the only provider with a tech-enabled platform purpose-built for this program."

Technology That Amplifies Human Intelligence

While human expertise drives strategy and optimization, Boast's AI-powered platform handles the operational heavy lifting. As the only technology solution built specifically for CDAE-IA, the platform seamlessly integrates with existing project management systems—including Jira and Github—to automatically collect and categorize AI-related activities without creating burdensome processes for development teams.

The platform creates comprehensive, audit-ready documentation from day one, representing a critical differentiator as companies face increased scrutiny around AI integration claims. Boast's SOC II-compliant system establishes an unshakeable system of record.

Key features of Boast's CDAE-IA solution include:

Multi-Program Optimization: Strategic coordination of CDAE-IA with federal SR&ED and provincial CRIC to maximize total funding while ensuring compliance across programs

Transition Strategy Support: Comprehensive guidance for maximizing 2025 CDAE claims under current rules while positioning for enhanced 2026 CDAE-IA eligibility

Built-in Audit Defense:

Year-Round Platform Access: Continuous value beyond claim submission, including policy updates, ongoing optimization, and strategic R&D credit planning

Supporting Quebec's AI Innovation Leaders

Boast's CDAE-IA solution serves companies across Quebec's diverse innovation ecosystem, including AI-native startups, traditional software companies integrating AI capabilities, machine learning consulting firms, SaaS providers, and data processing and hosting companies newly eligible under CDAE-IA's expanded criteria.

Boast's CDAE-IA solution is available immediately for Quebec-based companies. Organizations can begin with a complimentary AI integration assessment to evaluate CDAE-IA eligibility and identify optimization opportunities across multiple funding programs.

About Boast

Boast specializes in helping organizations claim and access eligible R&D tax credits, minimizing audit risks and time-consuming processes in Canada and the United States. Boast combines in-house technical and R&D tax expertise with the latest AI technology to help companies effortlessly navigate the complexities of tax credits, enabling them to focus on what they do best: innovate.

Since Boast's founding in 2011, the company has helped more than 2,000 businesses across North America tap into more than $625 million in innovation capital to build stronger products, extend their runway, and drive world-changing innovation.

Click here for more information about CDAE-IA and Boast's dedicated solution https://www.boast.ai/en-ca/solutions/cdae-ia/

