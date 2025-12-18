SUO-CTC and CG Oncology Announce the Second Annual Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Research Fellowship Award

Two applicants will each receive a Grant of $50,000 to support the development of outstanding clinical cancer research to improve the treatment of NMIBC





Applications for the fellowship are due on February 27, 2026



SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium (SUO-CTC), a national alliance of leading academic and community based uro-oncologists, and CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced the second annual CG-SUO-CTC NMIBC Research Fellowship designed to support the development of outstanding clinical cancer research investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the understanding and treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC).

“There remains a significant unmet need for treating NMIBC, and this fellowship is helping advance research and drive innovation, leading to improvements in patient care. We are fortunate to have a very bright and motivated next generation of urologists entering the field, and this program offers an exceptional opportunity for them to collaborate with mentors and present their work at a prominent forum like AUA as we enter its second year,” said Colin P. N. Dinney, MD, a Professor of Urology at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

“Partnering with the SUO-CTC on this fellowship reflects our shared dedication to advancing care for patients with urologic cancers,” said Ambaw Bellete, President & Chief Operating Officer, CG Oncology. “By fostering research and collaboration, this program moves us closer to innovations that can truly improve patients’ lives.”

To apply for this fellowship, investigators may be working in basic, translational and clinical research fields, and they must be working in a research environment capable of supporting transformational NMIBC research. All applications are due by Friday, February 27, 2026, at 5:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time. Applications will be evaluated on the quality of the applicant’s proposed research plan and the resources and environment available to the applicant. Two applicants will each receive a Grant of $50,000. The completed project will be presented at the SUO meeting at the American Urological Association (AUA) annual meeting. To learn more please visit: https://suoctc.org/about/links/suo-ctc-cg-oncology-nmibc-fellowship.aspx

About Bladder Cancer

More than 83,000 people are estimated to be diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2024. NMIBC is the most common form of bladder cancer, representing approximately 75% of newly diagnosed cases. Bladder cancer is the sixth most common form of cancer in the United States, and men account for three quarters of newly diagnosed cases.

About The Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium (SUO-CTC)

SUO-CTC is a clinical research investigator network of over 600 members from more than 300 clinical sites in the U.S. and Canada. This national alliance of leading academic and community based uro-oncologists is committed to furthering urology research. The SUO-CTC is a registered 501c3 not-for-profit corporation and has a cooperative relationship with the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO). To learn more please visit: https://suoctc.org/

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts

SUO-CTC:

Pam Murphy

Executive Director, Clinical Research Services

pam@wjweiser.com

CG Oncology:

Media

Sarah Connors

Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology

sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations

Megan Knight

Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology

megan.knight@cgoncology.com

