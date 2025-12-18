Ethos and Aflac Partner to Bring Supplemental Health Product Suite to Independent Distribution

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos , a leading life insurance technology company democratizing access to life insurance, today announced a partnership with Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S., to expand access to Aflac’s supplemental insurance policies through Ethos’s digital distribution platform. The collaboration launches with Aflac’s cancer insurance, now available alongside Ethos’s life insurance offerings, expanding the range of protection options available through Ethos’s digital platform.

The partnership enables Aflac to leverage Ethos’s proprietary technology and distribution network to reach more customers through a seamless, fully digital experience. By integrating Aflac’s trusted supplemental health coverage directly into Ethos’s platform, consumers can now access protection for out-of-pocket expenses related to cancer diagnosis and treatment — in minutes, and without traditional friction points.

Aflac’s cancer insurance pays cash benefits directly* to policyholders before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis, offering additional financial resources to help with medical costs or ongoing expenses during treatment and recovery. Benefits begin with annual preventative screenings, offering value even before diagnosis, and continue throughout the care journey — with no deductibles and straightforward claims processing.

“At Aflac, we’ve spent decades helping families navigate the financial challenges that can come with a serious health diagnosis,” said Aflac Senior Vice President Distribution Strategy and Operations Jon Edgington. “By partnering with Ethos, we’re making it easier for people to access the protection they need through Ethos’s seamless digital experience — ensuring that when the unexpected happens, families have the financial support and peace of mind they deserve.”

“We’re proud to partner with Aflac to bring their industry-leading supplemental products into the Ethos experience,” said Chris Fioritto, Ethos Vice President Insurance Products and Partnerships. “Aflac is synonymous with innovation and trust in supplemental insurance, and our platform was built to help carriers like them expand access to protection products through advanced technology and digital distribution. Together, we’re enabling more families to get the coverage they need — faster, easier, and with less friction.”

The addition of Aflac to Ethos’s product suite underscores Ethos’s role as a leading distribution and technology partner for top-rated insurers. Aflac joins a prestigious lineup of top-rated carrier partners, including Banner Life Insurance Company (formerly Legal & General America), TruStage™ Financial Group, Inc., Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., and Protective, working with Ethos to enhance the accessibility and affordability of life insurance, supplemental health coverage, and estate planning for millions of families.

This partnership reflects Ethos’s ongoing commitment to use technology to make essential protection simple, accessible, and affordable for millions of families, while empowering insurance carriers to modernize distribution through Ethos’s digital-first platform.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Through its platform, Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten. Learn more at ethos.com .

Media Contact: Allyson Savage, 415-297-4163 or allyson.savage@ethos.com

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for nearly seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 19 consecutive years (2025) and Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 24 years (2025). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2024) for 11 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español . Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under “Sustainability.”

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or jsullivan@aflac.com

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or dyoung@aflac.com

*Cash benefits are paid directly to the insured, unless assigned otherwise.

Cancer (B7000 Series) - In Arkansas, Policies B70100AR, B70200AR & B70300AR. In Delaware, Policies B70100DE, B70200DE & B70300DE. In Idaho, Policies B70100ID, B70200ID & B70300ID. In Oklahoma, Policies B70100OK, B70200OK & B70300OK. In Oregon, Policies B70100OR, B70200OR & B70300OR. In Pennsylvania, Policies B70100PA, B70200PA & B70300PA. In Texas, Policies B70100TX, B70200TX & B70300TX. Cancer (A75000 Series) - In Virginia, policies A75100VA–A75300VA. This is a brief product overview only. Coverage may not be available in all states, including but not limited to ID, NY, OR, PA, or VA. Benefits/premium rates may vary based on plan selected. Optional riders may be available at an additional cost. Plans and riders may also contain a waiting period. Refer to the exact plans and riders for benefit details, definitions, limitations and exclusions. For availability and costs, please contact your local Aflac agent/producer.

Coverage is underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus. In New York, coverage is underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.