Financial Calendar for 2026 for A/S Øresund
Correction of Company Announcement
Date Event
13 April Publication of the Annual Report for 2025
29 April Annual General Meeting
3 September Publication of Interim Report for 1 January – 30 June 2026
| Source: A/S Øresund A/S Øresund
Financial Calendar for 2026 for A/S Øresund
Correction of Company Announcement
Date Event
13 April Publication of the Annual Report for 2025
29 April Annual General Meeting
3 September Publication of Interim Report for 1 January – 30 June 2026
Financial Calendar for 2026 for A/S ØresundCompany Announcement Date Event13 April Publication of the Annual Report for 2025 27 April Annual General Meeting 3 September Publication of...Read More
3rd Quarter Results 2025 Attachment Selskabsmeddelelse 3. kvartal 2025 - Øresund_UK ...Read More