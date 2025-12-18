TAB Bank Secures a $7 Million Asset-Based Lending Facility for Certified Flux Solutions to Drive Expansion

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank closed a $7 million asset-based lending facility, which includes a $2.5 million inventory subline and a $70,000 term loan, for Certified Flux Solutions LLC. The capital provided from this credit facility will allow Certified Flux Solutions to expand its operations, while furthering their core values of honesty, integrity, quality, consistency, and outstanding customer service.

Headquartered in Morgantown, Kentucky, Certified Flux Solutions is a specialized manufacturer serving the secondary aluminum industry. The Company is recognized for its expertise and precision in the formulation, processing, and distribution of custom flux blends designed to enhance aluminum recovery and refining operations.

“We first approached Chris Mitchell from TAB’s Business Development team regarding our needs for an asset-based lending facility. Chris was extremely helpful and responded in a timely manner regarding our questions and concerns. We were then introduced to Brock Abel and Sam Hanlin from TAB’s Underwriting and Portfolio Management teams. Throughout the approval process, Brock and Sam provided critical assistance and support as we worked toward setting up our line. Once we closed on the loan, we have been thoroughly guided through the steps of utilizing our line of credit and accessing TAB’s suite of reports. The entire process has been outstanding. I completely and wholeheartedly recommend TAB to other commercial entities for their financing needs,” stated Sharon Chase, Accounting Manager at Certified Flux Solutions.

TAB Bank offers customized financial solutions for small to mid-sized businesses across various industries. Services include asset-based lending, equipment financing and working capital solutions tailored to help companies scale and thrive.

Chris Mitchell is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Atlanta. He has nearly 30 years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending and factoring arena. He can be reached at 404.432.7657 or at chris.mitchell@tabbank.com.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 27 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .