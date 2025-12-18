Starstream Entertainment Inc. Announces Signing of LOI for the Proposed Acquisition of CityWalk e-Bike Inc., a China Focused Urban Mobility Company

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starstream Entertainment Inc.

(OTCID:SSET) today announced it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to pursue the proposed acquisition of CityWalk e-Bike Inc., a China-based electric bicycle company.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary conditions, including completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, and any applicable regulatory, corporate, and shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached or that the proposed transaction will be completed.

“We believe this LOI is an important step in evaluating a strategic opportunity that may strengthen Starstream’s operating platform and create long-term shareholder value,” said Mr. Ding Zhao, CEO of Starstream Entertainment Inc.

SSET will provide additional updates as appropriate as discussions progress and milestones are achieved, while maintaining full regulatory compliance throughout the process.

About Starstream Entertainment Inc.

Starstream Entertainment Inc. is a Nevada-based public company listed on the OTC Markets. Historically focused on entertainment development and production, the company is refocusing its business strategy to evaluate broader commercial initiatives and strengthen long-term shareholder value.

About CityWalk e-Bike Inc.

CityWalk e-Bike Inc., a China focused company, in the Electric and Hydrogen powered e-Bike Sector and related mobility products and services.

www.CityWalkeBike.com

