GOWell Technology Participates in Advanced Well Integrity Benchmarking Program Coordinated by an Independent Net Zero Organization

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWell Technology Limited (“GOWell” or the “Company”), a global one-stop-shop for innovative well logging solutions in the energy sector, today announced its participation in a collaborative effort to evaluate next generation well integrity technologies. The evaluation was performed as part of an industry benchmarking program led by an independent Net Zero organization at the NORCE testing facility in Stavanger, Norway. This initiative assessed cutting-edge methods designed to address the industry’s most urgent operational and sustainability challenges in well integrity evaluation.

As global decommissioning activities accelerate, operators face a growing need to evaluate cement and casing integrity without removing concentric tubulars. Eliminating unnecessary tubular removal can significantly reduce time, cost, and associated carbon emissions, but acquiring the required data through multiple tubular layers remains a technical challenge. The initiative was established to assess emerging solutions under controlled and repeatable conditions.

With support from a major international oil company, GOWell introduced a fundamentally new approach to tubular cement evaluation by using its Selective Non-Harmonic Resonance (SNHR) technique. This method is intended to avoid common technical pitfalls encountered by competing solutions and GOWell believes it will deliver significantly improved sensitivity to the cement target. GOWell also deployed its dual-tubular azimuthal evaluation technology, enabling an integrated well integrity solution capable of assessing both metal tubulars and encompassing cement sheaths.

Over a four-week period, each company participating in the program deployed its technology multiple times under defined benchmark conditions to enable full performance characterization.

“We have long held confidence in the efficacy of our technologies, the strength of our technical approaches, and the solutions we provide, particularly considering the challenging nature of the testing conditions at NORCE,” said Dr. Qinshan Yang, GOWell’s Vice President of R&D. “We believe our participation in this benchmarking underscores the readiness of these solutions and highlights their potential to support more efficient and lower-carbon well integrity evaluation.”

In October 2025, GOWell announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V (f/k/a Maywood Acquisition Corp.) (Nasdaq: IPEX). Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will operate as GOWell Energy Technology and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GOW”, subject to satisfaction of listing requirements and other conditions to closing the business combination.

About GOWell Technology Limited

GOWell Technology Limited is an international company that provides a wide range of innovative well logging technologies and distributed sensing solutions for energy companies globally. The Company maintains a multi-disciplinary research and development team with a robust patent portfolio of technology aimed to solve complex industry challenges. GOWell’s solutions can be applied to a wide range of wells from traditional energy to energy transition. The Company has a global, diverse customer base with long-term relationships with the key major oil service companies and operators in the energy sector. Headquartered in Singapore, GOWell has a global manufacturing and procurement network, with regional hubs in the United States and UAE in addition to regional operations in more than 50 countries.

For more information about GOWell Technology Limited, visit www.gowell.energy.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp V.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

