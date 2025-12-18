Barfresh Reports Strong Production Progress and Receives Final Approval for $2.4 million Government Grant for New Arps Dairy Manufacturing Facility

Company Successfully Manufacturing Product Portfolio at Acquired Ohio Facility, Representing 90% of Revenue Mix

Grant Funding will Support Finalization of Construction and Equipment Installation at New 44,000-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility in Defiance, Ohio

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced significant operational progress at its recently acquired Arps Dairy facility in Defiance, Ohio and receipt of final approval for a $2.4 million government grant to support construction of a new manufacturing facility.

Barfresh has now commenced successfully manufacturing its core product portfolio at the existing 15,000-square-foot facility, including bottled beverages, carton products, gallon and half-gallon formats, which collectively represent approximately 90% of Barfresh’s total revenue. Since completing the Arps Dairy acquisition in early October 2025, Barfresh has rapidly integrated production operations, marking a critical milestone in transitioning to an integrated manufacturing model that enhances operational control and margin expansion.

Barfresh has also received final approval for a $2.4 million government grant to support its new 44,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Defiance, Ohio. The grant will be utilized to finalize construction of the facility and install specialized equipment necessary for full-scale production operations, which are expected to commence in 2026. The new facility will significantly increase Barfresh's manufacturing capabilities beyond the current 15,000-square-foot processing facility.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely pleased with the rapid progress we’ve achieved in transitioning production of our core product portfolio to the Arps Dairy facility, and receiving final approval for this government grant validates the strategic importance of our acquisition. The acquisition delivers immediate increased supply for our core products and operational advantages by minimizing third-party manufacturing fees, enabling more efficient ingredient procurement, and providing enhanced oversight of production processes. The funding will accelerate our timeline for completing the expanded facility and positions us to capture the full operational and financial benefits of our integrated manufacturing model while scaling our production capacity beyond our already increased growth targets for fiscal 2026.”

“We expect the Arps Dairy acquisition to be accretive to earnings in fiscal year 2026 as we realize the full benefit of our expanded manufacturing capabilities and operational cost reductions. This integrated manufacturing model fundamentally changes our business trajectory and positions us to deliver sustainable, profitable growth while reducing our historical dependency on third-party co-manufacturers and significantly expanding our production capacity.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company’s single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “grow”, “expand”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “should”, “hypothetical”, “potential”, “forecast” and “project”, “continue”, “could”, “may”, “predict”, and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com