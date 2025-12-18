Intelligent Bio Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Vlepis, Provider of Advanced Sensing and Wearable Patch Technologies, to Drive Innovation in Non-Invasive Screening and Consumer Health Monitoring

Companies to leverage and collaborate on research and development, distribution, and regulatory expertise to accelerate global adoption of intelligent testing technologies

Alliance positions INBS to enter the fast-growing consumer health market, broadening revenue opportunities beyond commercial screening

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced it has entered into a non-exclusive strategic alliance and collaboration agreement with Vlepis Pty Ltd (“Vlepis”), an Australian medical and wellbeing technology company specializing in advanced sensing and wearable patch technologies, which better positions INBS to enter the consumer health monitoring market. Vlepis’ wearable and software-based technologies complement INBS’ existing portfolio, which includes its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution and the recently added SMARTOX SmarTest Patch that the Company distributes.

The global wearable medical devices market, valued at USD 42.7 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at more than 25% annually to USD 168.3 billion by 20301, is driving demand for non-invasive health solutions. INBS and Vlepis plan to combine their strengths to meet this growing market segment.

“This partnership with Vlepis strengthens our ability to develop innovative testing and monitoring technologies for new sectors,” said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions. “By combining our non-invasive technologies and commercial expertise with Vlepis’ pioneering wearable solutions, we can accelerate entry into the consumer health monitoring sector - a market with strong international demand and long-term revenue potential.”

The partnership will focus on collaboration, leveraging research and development, and expanding distribution networks to strengthen and accelerate international sales and market development. The partnership also provides INBS with the opportunity to evaluate and engage Vlepis’ proprietary enabling technologies and software designed to connect wearable devices (such as its remote monitoring thermometer) with cloud-based platforms and mobile screening applications. INBS will assess how this technology can support its own product ecosystem and create additional value for customers. The relationship creates an opportunity to advance the commercialization of Vlepis’ wearable health and wellbeing patch technologies alongside INBS’ portfolio of non-invasive solutions. Aligning the Intelligent Fingerprinting System and SmarTest Patch with Vlepis’ smart wearables and sensor technologies could extend applications into both business-to-business-to-consumer and direct-to-consumer health markets, including the wider consumer healthcare sector, which is currently estimated at USD 383.7 billion and expected to grow to USD 548.7 billion by 20302.

“Vlepis is delighted to be partnering with Intelligent Bio Solutions, a key innovator in screening technologies. We continue to see substantial value in working with leading med-tech companies to expand our positive impact in health and wellbeing,” said Bill Dimopoulos, CEO and Co-Founder at Vlepis. “INBS’ commercial strength and track record give us the ability to scale faster, while our wearable technologies broaden the scope of intelligent health monitoring. This collaboration will allow us to quickly harness our respective strengths to unlock commercial benefits and disrupt key sectors ripe for transformational change as they digitalize across a range of use cases.”

Vlepis continues to attract strong interest in its sensing solutions. The technology combines innovative design with ease of use, supporting rapid customer deployment and adoption. The company has a clear roadmap of emerging technologies designed to meet broader market needs and use cases.

As connected technologies become standard across care settings, connectivity is emerging as a core component of modern healthcare. Integrated into telehealth and remote-support environments, these capabilities offer better visibility, clearer operational insight, and more responsive care models. This is accelerating innovation across health and wellbeing, especially as demand increases in the aged-care and community support sectors.

In addition, the companies will leverage their collective distributor relationships and regulatory expertise to better position the parties to expedite commercialization in key international markets, building on INBS’ established presence across more than 24 countries.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the U.S. include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: https://ibs.inc/

About Vlepis Pty Limited

Vlepis is a privately held Australian med-tech solutions company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Its vision is to be a leading provider of advanced sensing IoT edge-based solutions, including smart wearable patch form factor solutions, integrated sensors, and AI-enabled digital monitoring enablers that deliver scalable healthcare and wellbeing outcomes. Vlepis’ technologies are designed to improve screening and monitoring capabilities across diverse sectors and geographies.

For more information, visit: https://www.vlepis.com/

