Data Storage Corporation Provides Letter to Shareholders Highlighting 2026 Corporate Strategy

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“Data Storage” or the “Company”), today provided a letter to shareholders from its CEO, Chuck Piluso.

Dear Valued Shareholders,

As we look ahead to 2026, I would like to outline the strategic direction we plan to pursue while noting that as we progress through the Tender Offer process, expected to be completed on or about January 12th, we will gain a clear understanding of our available cash and can begin executing the plan.

2026 Strategy Outline

Our 2026 plan centers on a disciplined hybrid acquisition strategy that focuses on technology consolidation and the acquisition of companies at attractive multiples, while remaining selective in pursuing additional investments across the technology market.

We intend to evaluate acquisition opportunities including technology-enabled service providers such as managed IT, cybersecurity monitoring, telecom and UCaaS platforms. We plan to concentrate on these areas because we see ripe opportunities to acquire companies with solid annual recurring revenue, high margins, established customer bases, and clear pathways to scale.

These organizations operate in a stable, mission-critical layer of the technology stack—powering and securing business operations without depending on frontier research or high-intensity computing. They deliver proven, recurring-revenue services such as unified communications, data protection, compliance support, networking, and other essential technology services.

We believe these types of companies offer stable earnings, strong gross margins, and highly fragmented markets, making them attractive targets for disciplined consolidation and long-term value creation.

Primary Focus: Consolidation

We intend to prioritize acquisitions in areas such as compliance-as-a-service, document security and digitization, access-control, healthcare BPO, and niche micro-SaaS+ services.

Secondary Focus: Selective Investments

We remain committed to evaluating companies that utilize GPUs, AI workflow tools, and automation platforms—pursuing them only when aligned with disciplined valuation criteria. To support our efforts, we have established an experienced advisory team that has the background to assist us in direction and diligence.

Why This Benefits Shareholders

• Stable recurring revenue

• Attractive valuations

• Lower integration risk

• Strong cross-selling opportunities

• Flexibility to invest in technology market

Operational Focus for 2026

To support this strategy, we plan to further repeat our centralized inbound marketing engine, enhance cross-selling capabilities, leverage a shared CRM, and continue implementing unified operational standards across business units.

Closing

Our approach remains steady—grow where economics make sense, preserve optionality, and continue creating long-term shareholder value.

Sincerely,

Chuck Piluso

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Data Storage Corporation

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), through its subsidiary today, Nexxis, Inc., provides Voice over Internet Protocol (“VoIP”)/Unified Communications and dedicated internet connectivity as part of DTST’s one-stop solution set. Once the tender offer is complete, DTST plans to invest in and support businesses, including, but not limited to, GPU Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), AI-driven software applications, cybersecurity, and voice/data telecommunications. The Company’s mission is to build sustainable, recurring revenue streams while maintaining financial discipline and strategic focus. For more information, visit www.dtst.com.

