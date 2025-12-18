$U Stablecoin Launches on BNB Сhain and Ethereum by United Stables

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Stables, a leading digital asset infrastructure provider, today announced the official launch of $U, a fully backed, next-generation stablecoin designed to unify liquidity across trading, payments, DeFi, institutional settlement, and AI-driven autonomous systems.





$U integrates with leading DeFi protocols including PancakeSwap, Aster, Four.meme, and ListaDAO, is listed on HTX

$U is now deployed on both BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum, two of the most widely used blockchain networks, offering immediate multi-chain access and interoperability.

From day one, $U integrates with leading DeFi protocols including PancakeSwap, Aster, Four.meme, and ListaDAO, enabling trading, liquidity provision, staking, and lending. It is also fully supported by Binance Wallet, SafePal, and Trust Wallet, allowing users to seamlessly store, transfer, and interact with $U across different chains and applications. While also be listed on HTX.

$U is fully backed 1:1 by a combination of cash and audited stablecoins such as USDC, USDT and USD1. As the first stablecoin on BNB Chain that unites all major stablecoins into a single liquidity layer, $U leverages these reserves to aggregate liquidity and improve capital efficiency.

All reserves are held in segregated accounts, verified through instant on-chain Proof-of-Reserve and undergo independent quarterly audits, ensuring full transparency and security.

In the future, $U will introduce a confidential balance feature, enabling organizations to protect sensitive financial data while maintaining transparent transaction flows for compliance and auditing purposes.

$U is designed for the AI economy, will natively support EIP-3009 for gasless, signature-based authorization and x402-enabled delegated execution. This will allow autonomous agents and AI systems to perform secure, programmable transactions, making $U ideal for high-frequency, automated trading, micropayments, and machine-to-machine commerce.

With transparent reserves, instant redemption, and multi-chain distribution, U aims to serve a wide range of core use cases, including:

Centralized and decentralized trading

Lending, staking, and yield strategies across DeFi

Institutional OTC settlement and treasury operations

Cross-border payments and remittances

Supply-chain and B2B settlement workflows

AI-driven autonomous payment systems

“$U is designed to become the united value layer for a world where humans and AI operate side-by-side as economic participants. We believe programmable, transparent, and universally accessible money will define the next era of global digital finance,” Athena Y, CEO of United Stables, said.

“BNB Chain has always welcomed diverse stablecoins. As one of the most active communities for stablecoin trading, we’re excited to see $U launch on BNB Chain, strengthening liquidity and powering the next wave of AI-native payments,” said Sarah S, the Head of Business Development at BNB Chain.

$U is now live on BNB Smart Chain and Ethereum, with additional ecosystem integrations planned in the coming months.

For more information, visit u.tech.

About United Stables

United Stables is a digital asset infrastructure provider focused on building transparent, secure, and programmable stablecoin solutions for global markets. $U is issued by United Stables Holding (BVI), with reserves custodied under regulated structures to ensure security, transparency, and segregation of client assets.



Website: u.tech

Media Contact

United Stables PR Team

press@u.tech

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem’s governance chain.

opBNB: A scalability L2 that delivers some of the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.

BNB Greenfield: Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.



Website: https://www.bnbchain.org/en

Media contact:

BNB Chain Press Team

press@bnbchain.org