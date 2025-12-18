Samara Sweeps Design and Innovation Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samara is closing out 2025 with a string of top industry honors from TIME, Fast Company, and Business Insider—recognition that highlights the company’s growing momentum and leadership as it brings more high-quality, beautifully designed accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to California backyards.

A Proven Model That Transforms the Way Homes Are Built

Today’s housing market faces a set of challenges: construction is slow, fragmented, and expensive. At the same time, a quarter of U.S. adults now live in multigenerational households, creating new demand for bigger, flexible spaces on existing properties.

Samara was founded to make it easier for homeowners and multifamily property owners to add that space, starting with Backyard , an ADU that can serve as a guest suite, home office, rental, or flex space over time. Built in Samara’s factories, each Backyard unit is designed, permitted, delivered, and installed by the same team, streamlining the process from start to finish. By managing every step in-house, the company ensures a faster build, consistent quality, and a better experience for homeowners.

Samara’s model is proven. The company has raised $75 million to date and has booked more than $100 million in project value across California over the last 12 months—clear proof of both homeowner demand and investor trust. Samara has completed dozens of Backyard installations in California, with active projects in 50 cities—including in Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Jose, and Santa Barbara.

Earning Recognition from Top Voices in Design and Innovation

This fresh approach to homebuilding has captured the attention of design and innovation leaders and tastemakers.

In 2024, TIME named Backyard to its Best Inventions list, recognizing it as one of the world’s most impactful and groundbreaking inventions. In March 2025, Fast Company honored Samara as one of its Most Innovative Companies in the urban development and real estate category, celebrating its ability to bring “high-design ADUs—and more affordability—to people's backyards.” Fast Company also named Samara’s multi-module home, the Backyard XL series, to its Innovation by Design list for pushing the boundaries of design in housing. Most recently, Business Insider honored James Murray, Samara’s Director of Design, as one of its Rising Stars in Real Estate, celebrating his leadership in creating homes that balance function and beauty.

“We’ve proven that there’s a better way to build homes—one that delivers speed, high quality, and premium design in equal measure,” said Mike McNamara, co-founder and CEO of Samara. “We’re proud to see that idea resonate with some of the most influential voices in design, innovation, and real estate.”

About Samara

Samara is shaping a future where better homes are within reach for more people. We design and build homes that fit naturally into the Californian neighborhoods that people love. With exceptional attention to detail, our homes bring together thoughtful design, premium materials, precision engineering, and efficient construction in ways conventional builders can’t. From backyard units that turn underused land into living space to micro-developments that add beautifully crafted homes where they’re needed most, Samara helps homeowners, property owners and communities create more—and better—places to live. Samara is backed by Airbnb, Thrive Capital, 8VC, and other leading investors, and is based in Redwood City, CA. Learn more at samara.com .