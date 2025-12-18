Canadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.16063 for each Class A share and $0.04958 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable January 9, 2026 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2025.

Under the distribution policy announced in November 2021, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 15% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. The VWAP for the last 3 trading days of November 2025 has been adjusted to give effect for the Class A share split on December 16, 2025 (10 additional Class A shares for every 100 shares held). Based on the adjusted VWAP of $12.85, Class A shareholders of record on December 31, 2025 will receive a dividend of $0.16063 per share, payable on January 9, 2026.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 1.50% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $24.94 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.53 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $36.47.

The Company invests in a portfolio of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank. Shares held within the portfolio are expected to range between 5-20% in weight but may vary at any time. To generate additional returns above the dividend income earned on the portfolio, The Company engages in a selective covered call writing program.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (BK) $0.16063 Preferred Share (BK.PR.A) $0.04958 Record Date: December 31, 2025 Payable Date: January 9, 2026



