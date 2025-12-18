Euronet Wins Mastercard Excellence in Agility Award for Rapid, Bank-Grade Credit Issuance

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, has received Mastercard’s Excellence in Agility award for credit issuance. The recognition reflects the impact of Euronet’s acquisition of CoreCard, which has expanded the company’s issuing capabilities and enabled significantly faster deployment of regulated Mastercard credit programs.

Key factors that led to Euronet winning the award include the following:

Euronet brought a commercial credit program with specialized loyalty and rewards capabilities into production in approximately two months, an uncommon timeline in traditional, bank-grade issuing environments.

During the same period, Euronet launched several additional Mastercard-powered programs, including: Secured revolving credit BNPL-enabled credit Consumer and commercial credit Co-brand portfolios Credit card programs supporting advanced loyalty models, such as crypto rewards

All programs were launched with: Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) tokenization Digital wallet provisioning Automated onboarding and lifecycle management





The Mastercard Engage Excellence Awards are presented annually at the Mastercard Innovation Forum to celebrate the most agile and innovative partners in the Americas. Recognized as a mark of distinction within the global payments industry, these awards spotlight organizations that deliver exceptional speed, creativity, and impact in bringing new solutions to market, underscoring the prestige and competitive edge of this honor.

“We appreciate this recognition from Mastercard because it reflects what our clients rely on us for,” said Oscar Munoz, Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Euronet. “Institutions want to modernize credit, but they also need reliability and disciplined execution. Euronet provides a proven path to launch modern credit products quickly, safely and with confidence.”

Modern Credit Delivered Faster

Euronet’s issuing platform is designed for financial institutions seeking to modernize credit portfolios without extended transformation projects. Strengthened through the acquisition of CoreCard, the platform supports a broad range of revolving credit products, including secured, unsecured, commercial, and co-brand, as well as specialized rewards-based card programs, on a single, modular architecture.

This unified approach allows institutions to move from project initiation to production far faster than traditional systems, while maintaining the governance, compliance and operational rigor expected by banks, large FinTechs and digital asset platforms.

Agility Beyond Launch

For Euronet, agility extends beyond initial implementation. The platform is built to support rapid integration after launch, enabling institutions to introduce new features, personalize card programs and evolve loyalty and rewards models as market needs change.

“Our teams have built a model that combines speed with discipline,” said Munoz. “Credit modernization does not have to take years. With the right platform and execution model, institutions can continue innovating after go-live, adapting products, launching enhancements and responding quickly as new opportunities emerge.”

About Euronet

A global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, Euronet moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

Starting in Central Europe in 1994, Euronet now supports an extensive global real-time digital and cash payments network that includes 57,534 installed ATMs, approximately 592,000 EFT point-of-sale terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 69 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 712,000 point-of-sale terminals at approximately 346,000 retailer locations in 65 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 638,000 locations serving 199 countries and territories with digital connections to 4.1 billion bank accounts, 3.4 billion digital wallet accounts and 4.0 billion Visa debit cards through Visa Direct payments. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.