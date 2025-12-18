Fold Becomes First Public Bitcoin Financial Services Company to Operate Nationwide Through BitGo’s Federally Chartered Trust Framework

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals to earn, save, and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced that it is now available in all 50 U.S. states following its strategic partnership with BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, and their approval in becoming a federally chartered bank from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”). BitGo is now one of the first few digital asset companies in U.S. history to secure this level of federal oversight, establishing a new regulatory pathway for compliant, nationwide Bitcoin access.

Powered by BitGo’s Crypto-as-a-Service digital asset infrastructure, Fold will be the first consumer Bitcoin financial services company able to operate across all 50 states under a single, federally supervised trust framework, replacing the fragmented State-by-State rules that have limited consumer access. Fold’s users will gain nationwide access to bitcoin exchange and custody services, including in previously restricted markets such as New York. This milestone immediately expands access to Fold’s Bitcoin Gift Card™ and strengthens the value proposition of the upcoming Fold Bitcoin Credit Card™ .

“BitGo B&T’s federal bank charter combined with Fold’s Bitcoin financial products gives the U.S. its first true national framework for Bitcoin access, a foundation the industry has been waiting for,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “It replaces a patchwork of state rules with a single, regulated structure, creating a clear path forward for both companies and consumers. For Fold, this opens the entire map. We can now reach consumers in all 50 states, providing a straightforward, regulated way to engage with Bitcoin where state licensing requirements previously limited access. It’s a shift from navigating barriers to building on bedrock, and it meaningfully expands the market we’re able to serve. We’ve built Fold with this moment in mind, and nationwide availability allows us to deliver Bitcoin in a way that’s aligned with the highest standards of U.S. financial oversight and access.”

BitGo’s federal bank charter strengthens Fold’s consumer offering by providing:

Nationwide market expansion, including in historically restrictive states

A clear, federally supervised compliance pathway for consumer Bitcoin services

A scalable framework for future product innovation in rewards, payments, and digital asset access



“This is a meaningful moment for both BitGo B&T and Fold,” said Frank Wang, Executive Director of Fintech Sales at BitGo. “Our conversion to a federal bank charter allows us to support consumer platforms at a national level, and Fold is a natural partner in that effort. They’ve built products people want to use, but access has been limited by geography. With a national framework in place, both companies can now operate the way they were intended, responsibly and across the entire U.S.”

Fold is beginning to onboard users nationwide, with additional information on product availability to be shared as rollout continues.



More information on BitGo’s federal bank charter is available in BitGo’s public announcement .

About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With over 1,500 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card™, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, and Fold Debit Card™, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

