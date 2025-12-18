M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders and a monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share for Class II Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. The Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price when the NAV exceeds $10.00. Distributions are payable January 9, 2026 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2025.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details

Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125 Class II Preferred Share (XMF.PR.C) $0.03125 Record Date: December 31, 2025 Payable Date: January 9, 2026







