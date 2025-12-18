TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable January 9, 2026 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2025.
Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.50 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.85 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.35.
TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (XTD)
|$0.05000
|Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A)
|$0.05833
|Record Date:
|December 31, 2025
|Payable Date:
|January 9, 2026
