Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06067 per Equity share. The distribution is payable January 9, 2026 to shareholders on record as of December 31, 2025.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on December 31, 2025 will receive a dividend of $0.06067 per share based on the VWAP of $7.28 payable on January 9, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $11.44 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation BCE Inc. Loblaw Companies Limited The Bank of Nova Scotia CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank Cenovus Energy Inc. Ovintiv Inc. Thomson Reuters Corporation Enbridge Inc. Power Corporation of Canada TMX Group Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation Sun Life Financial Inc TC Energy Corporation





Distribution Details

Equity Share (DS) $0.06067 Record Date: December 31, 2025 Payable Date: January 9, 2026



