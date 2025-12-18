Tokio Marine HCC Announces Strategic Collaboration with Cytora to Enhance Underwriting Workflow Efficiency

ENCINO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group (CPLG), a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies based in Houston, Texas, today announced a strategic collaboration with Cytora to advance its underwriting workflow through AI enabled process optimization. The collaboration streamlines the intake and preparation of submission materials, allowing CPLG underwriters to focus their time and expertise where they create the greatest value by evaluating risks and delivering exceptional service to brokers and insureds.

AI will transform CPLG’s document intake and processing by rapidly analyzing and preparing submission materials, reducing the administrative burden associated with these previously manual activities. These capabilities reinforce CPLG’s long-standing commitment to operational excellence by reducing friction at the earliest stages of the submission process, resulting in faster quote delivery. All risk interpretation, underwriting insights, pricing, and decision-making remain solely with CPLG’s underwriters, whose discipline and expertise continue to define the group’s market leadership.

“Our underwriters bring the experience, discipline, and market intuition required to evaluate risk. AI simply reduces the manual burden. This allows them to focus on what truly differentiates Tokio Marine HCC by applying deep underwriting expertise to deliver informed, timely decisions,” said Neeren Chauhan, Chief AI and Innovation Officer of Tokio Marine HCC. “AI is becoming a meaningful differentiator in our industry, and Tokio Marine HCC is committed to using it in ways that strengthen our performance and enhance how we serve our partners.”

This initiative supports Tokio Marine HCC’s broader strategy of using artificial intelligence to augment manual processes thoughtfully and responsibly. By reducing administrative workload, Tokio Marine HCC continues to uplift business growth and elevate the broker experience through more efficient interactions and faster turnaround without compromising underwriting integrity.

“For our Cyber business, this solution is about removing friction from the very first step of the underwriting process,” said Mike Palotay, CEO of Tokio Marine HCC – CPLG. “By giving our teams organized data quickly, we can respond to brokers faster, reduce rework, and keep our focus on the risks that require our expertise.”

