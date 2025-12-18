Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.09058 for each Class A share and $0.05667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable January 9, 2026 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2025.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on December 31, 2025 will receive a dividend of $0.09058 per share based on the VWAP of $10.87 payable on January 9, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.86 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.62 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $26.47.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Nova Scotia

CIBC

National Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank Investment Management

AGF Management Ltd.

IGM Financial Inc. Life Insurance

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Manulife Financial Corporation

Sun Life Financial Inc. Utilities & Other

BCE Inc.

TransAlta Corp.

TC Energy Corp.

Power Financial Corp.

TMX Group Inc.





Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.09058 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.05667 Record Date: December 31, 2025 Payable Date: January 9, 2026



