National Trust Announces 2025 Governors’ Award Recipients

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Trust for Canada has announced the winners of the 2025 Governors’ Awards. Presented annually, the Governors’ Awards celebrate projects that demonstrate how heritage places are the foundation for a more inclusive, sustainable, and vibrant future for Canadians.

Nine outstanding projects were honoured for their exceptional contributions to preserving and revitalizing Canada’s heritage.

“It has been truly inspiring to learn more about these remarkable projects that are reimagining what heritage means in the 21st century”, stated the Chair of the National Trust’s Board of Governors, Dr. Shabnam Inanloo Dailoo.

This year’s honourees include a former convent converted for social housing, upgrading of a historic school for continued use, an app that puts heritage in the palm of your hand, and the restoration of the former Eaton’s restaurant in Montreal. A project that gave heritage trades students work experience at a historic site was also lauded.

The Governors’ Awards shine a light on the creativity, dedication, and collaboration that keep Canada’s heritage vibrant. Each recipient shows how heritage is not just about the past—it’s a catalyst for community preservation, education, Reconciliation, and renewal.

Created in 1973, the National Trust for Canada is the leading national charity dedicated to the conservation and promotion of Canada's historic sites. The Trust believes that heritage places are a catalyst for sustainable, liveable, lovable communities. Heritage conservation addresses the needs of communities today by fostering identity, driving economic activity, enhancing belonging, advancing Reconciliation, supporting climate resilience, and promoting well-being.

