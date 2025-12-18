This Christmas, Mucar’s Next-Gen AI Car Diagnostic Tool Lights Up the Auto Tech Market

Ontario, CA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2025 winds down, Mucar introduced a refreshed lineup of screen-equipped diagnostic devices, marking the second generation of its in-house hardware. Alongside the product launch, the company unveiled a simplified naming system designed to make its portfolio easier for consumers to understand:

• The first digit indicates the screen size.

• The second reflects diagnostic capability—the higher the number, the more advanced the functions.

• The third denotes the product generation within that screen category.

Mucar is doubling down on its core mission to make car maintenance easier and stress-free. The company says it is entering a new phase of AI-enhanced diagnostics and will offer lifetime free access to its upgraded diagnostic software—a year-round initiative aimed at strengthening both product experience and long-term user value.

Mucar is introducing two new additions to its automotive diagnostics lineup: the Mucar 632 and Mucar 682. As their naming convention suggests, both devices belong to the company’s second-generation 6-inch professional series. The 632 is equipped with more entry-level diagnostic software, while the 682 pushes closer to flagship-level capability. Full specifications for both models can be found in the chart below.









According to Mucar representative Winter Zhao, the company designed its two new devices with value-oriented users in mind.

——The Mucar 632 is built for drivers who need professional diagnostics across the four major automotive systems, offering 15 maintenance functions—significantly more than many competing devices in its class.

——The Mucar 682, meanwhile, targets users seeking top-tier capability without the price tag of a flagship; it approaches the performance of Mucar’s 892BT but at roughly half the cost.

One of the more visible shifts in this new generation is Mucar’s move away from the 4-inch displays used in earlier models. Instead, the company now starts at 6.2 inches, a change aimed at delivering a clearer, more user-friendly diagnostic experience—an extension of its mission to make car maintenance as stress-free as possible.

Mucar’s new generation of products fully supports AI, but how reliable are those capabilities?

According to the company, its AI services are built on two key pillars:

A high-quality large AI model: the foundation for reliable and convenient assistance, powering features such as AI Chat, screen-capture–based diagnostic support, and AI-driven fault code analysis.

A dedicated AI team: the core of the system, working continuously with diagnostic experts to uncover the root causes behind fault codes and to produce high-quality diagnostic reports that fill the gaps generic AI models typically leave in professional use cases.

Inside the company, a guiding principle often repeated among employees is: “Take on the hard work ourselves so users don’t have to.” It is a sentiment that Mucar says informs everything from feature development to user-experience design, and one that reflects its broader commitment to making car maintenance easier and more intuitive.

Whether this new generation of tools will spark another competitive shift in the automotive diagnostics market remains to be seen, but Mucar is clearly positioning itself as a brand intent on pushing the industry forward.

Official website:

Mucar 682: https://mucarco.com/go.lnk/Mucar682