Monarch Rewards Ranked #3 Nationally in Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Casino Players Club

Denver, CO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum continues to build around Colorado’s gaming scene as Monarch Rewards placed #3 for the Best Player’s Club in Newsweek’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards, extending a run of national honors (AAA Four Diamond, Spa Monarch #2 in USA TODAY 10Best, and Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence) and reinforcing Monarch’s guest-first rewards model across both of its properties in Black Hawk, CO and Reno, NV.

Designed to deliver flexibility and value, Monarch Rewards allows members to earn and combine Tier and Comp points across both properties on one account, with benefits redeemable resort-wide, spanning amenities at both properties. The program features five public tiers plus an invite-only level, enabling members to unlock elevated perks as they play.

“We want every guest’s visit to feel more rewarding, which is why Monarch Rewards is simple to use and genuinely useful, said Erica Ferris, Director of Marketing for Monarch Casino Resort Spa. This recognition is guests telling us that they see value in using Monarch Rewards to unlock award-winning dining, luxury stays, and spa visits.”

What points unlock: At Monarch Casino, Monarch Rewards benefits are redeemable resort-wide for award-winning dining (Monarch Chophouse, Bistro Mariposa, Twenty-Four 7, and The Buffet), luxury hotel stays and suite upgrades, Spa Monarch treatments and day access, and luxury shopping at boutique Mpulse, designed to make every visit more rewarding.

Guests can learn more about Monarch Rewards, tier benefits, and how to enroll at MonarchRewards.com.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI), was incorporated in 1993 and, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns and operates the four-diamond Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk (formerly the Riviera Black Hawk Casino) in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information, visit MonarchBlackHawk.com.